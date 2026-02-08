Nike’s Freshest Running Shoe Looks Better in Its Natural Swooshless State

Nike's Pegasus Premium sneaker looks good in just about any colorway. But it's really a treat in its natural state.

The newest color scheme is even dubbed "Natural," emerging as this cream-white take on the running model. The results are quite clean and, admittedly, delicious, almost like Nike dipped the sneaker in melted vanilla ice cream.

Another cool thing about the shoe? It's also another "Swooshless" iteration, basically the most minimalist version of the Nike shoe yet.

And it's not exactly Swooshless, per se. Nike has shrunk the oversized Swoosh that once graced the sidewall and moved it over to the collar.

In the simplest terms, the sportswear brand put a tiny Swoosh on its biggest running model.

Expect the same running-ready construction as before, just dressed in a new creamy outfit. Indeed, the latest preserves all the fixings, like the high-tech mesh uppers and extra-chunky soles, which are like a thick mattress injected with various ultra-cushy Nike technologies.

It's not the first time we've seen the Pegasus Premium dressed in a creamy colorway. Nike also recently revealed a nice "Mushroom" option as well pairs in the classic "Sail" scheme. But the "Natural" Pegasus Premium is even cleaner, teeny Swooshes and all.

And for those wondering, it's now up for grabs on Extra Butter's website for $220.

