The Military-Level Nike Outdoor Boot With the Strength of a Super Runner

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There are Nike running shoes, and then, there are Nike outdoor shoes. Somewhere in between, you might find the brand's React SFB Carbon.

We've seen Nike trail sneakers with the power of the most elite road-running models. But the React SFB Carbon is basically a runner mashed with a military-level combat boot.

Its mid-cut appearance, toughened overlays, and durable shoelaces lean into outdoor and tactical boot territory, while the other tech screams marathon sneaker.

Most notably, it features a full-length carbon plate, a common feature amongst today's running shoes. The supportive, curved plate works hard so runners can put their best foot forward and be the fastest on the roads.

And it works best when paired with some high-tech foam.

Speaking of which, Nike's sneaker-boot even features React foam cushioning, used in — you guessed it — running models and even the brand's cushiest recovery shoes.

Technical aspects aside, the React SFB Carbon also looks good, arriving in nice colorways like "Coyote," "Black," and "Black/Cacao Wow." Some are currently on Nike's website.

Nike's React SFB Carbon debuted in 2021 as a new and improved Special Field Boot. It arrived in the mid-cut style pictured above, as well as a low-top version.

We've seen solid outdoor models across the Nike universe, from the Jordan Brand to Nike's rugged ACG line. But an hiker that's race-ready is next-level.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
