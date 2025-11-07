Nike’s Sportastic Hybrid Sneaker Is Actually a Slipper

Nike is starting a lace-free revolution. Well, more like maintaining it.

The Nike Revolution 8 shoe is a lace-free slip-on sneaker that takes a hands-free approach to Nike's signature styling.

Thanks to its rocking chair-like midsole and soft mesh upper, the Revolution 8 sneaker is quite the cozy stunner, existing somewhere between a sporty runner and a casual slip-on.

The Revolution 8 joins a long line of hybrid shoes that embrace the murky gray areas of stylistic uncertainty. Is it a sneaker? Is it a slipper? ¿Por qué no los dos?

Nike isn't only ok with its shoes mixing and mingling — it encourages it.

The Revolution 8 is a part of Nike's Revolution line, known for making lightweight, cushion-y running shoes, and now it's taking its comfy talents to the world of slippers.

Available on the Nike website for $50, the Revolution 8 is a more casual approach to Nike's recent ventures into the land of mixed-identity footwear.

Typically, Nike's hybrids lean more toward the upscale side of the spectrum. Take, for example, the Prada-coded Air Jordan Mule or the luxe Air Max Loafer, two business-minded shoes that, despite their sporty edge, still make the corporate cut.

But you'd be hard-pressed to convince any execs that the Revolution 8 is boardroom-appropriate.

