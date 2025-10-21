Nike's Timeless Air Force 1 Makes an Even Cleaner Skate Shoe

The year isn't quite over yet, but Nike SB has already sorted out its 2026 plans. And it includes a lot of one-on-one time with the iconic Air Force 1.

That's right. The skateboarding imprint plans to drop not one but several Air Force 1 sneakers in the new year, including a skate-powered spin on the classic "Flax" Forces.

Expect all the great things about the smooth "Wheat"-flavored Air Force 1 Lows, which are like Timberlands in a sneaker's body. But now, they're designed to be session-ready.

It's hard to make out the specific skate-charged details in early, blurry sneak peeks. However, based on previous Nike SB collabs, like the Air Jordan 4 and Air Max 95, the Air Force 1s could feature an overall chunkier silhouette, plus some grippy gum rubber soles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In addition to the "Flax" pairs, Nike SB is also rumored to release a "Light Chocolate" and "Light Orewood Brown/Pink Foam" Air Force 1 sneaker in 2026.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Yuto Horigome, the young skater behind those tasty matcha-flavored Dunks, is also anticipated to drop his own Nike SB x Air Force 1 sneaker as part of the year's takeover.

2025 was the year of the Nike SB Air Max. 2026 belongs to the skate-able Air Force 1.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty