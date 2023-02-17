Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

No Photoshop Needed – Nike SB Dunk Low "Adobe"

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 2

Brand: Nike SB

Model: Dunk Low "Adobe"

Release Date: February 22

Price: $110

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Nike SB is spluttering into action, starting the year doing what it does best – wrapping the Dunk Low in a desirable palette that'll leave fans on four wheels or two feet hungry for a pair.

Surfacing online at the tail-end of last year, the latest Nike SB Dunk Low to slip into the pack is dubbed "Adobe."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No, no, these aren't the product of a collaboration between the Swoosh and the highly favored software company, so don't expect any Photoshop or Illustrator here, just slick kicks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Borrowing its name from a red hue, the sneaker comes wrapped in a mix of canvas, suede, and leather, somewhat reminiscent of The Basement's blacked-out take on the silhouette; the mixed fabrication construction makes it clear why the Dunk Low is such a favorite.

From front to back, monochromatic blocking is applied to each of the sneaker's panels, with each of the fabric variations offering a subtle shift in saturation.

For the finishing touches, white lining and tongue branding bring balance to the brick-like coloring, while a gum sole (both mid and out) keeps the palette grounded with a classic touch.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
  • Nike’s Weird-Cool Sneaker Dresses Best on Recovery Days
  • Nike’s Rugged Boot Is a Vampy Dream in All-Black
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now