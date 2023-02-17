No Photoshop Needed – Nike SB Dunk Low "Adobe"

Brand: Nike SB

Model: Dunk Low "Adobe"

Release Date: February 22

Price: $110

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Nike SB is spluttering into action, starting the year doing what it does best – wrapping the Dunk Low in a desirable palette that'll leave fans on four wheels or two feet hungry for a pair.

Surfacing online at the tail-end of last year, the latest Nike SB Dunk Low to slip into the pack is dubbed "Adobe."

No, no, these aren't the product of a collaboration between the Swoosh and the highly favored software company, so don't expect any Photoshop or Illustrator here, just slick kicks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Borrowing its name from a red hue, the sneaker comes wrapped in a mix of canvas, suede, and leather, somewhat reminiscent of The Basement's blacked-out take on the silhouette; the mixed fabrication construction makes it clear why the Dunk Low is such a favorite.

From front to back, monochromatic blocking is applied to each of the sneaker's panels, with each of the fabric variations offering a subtle shift in saturation.

For the finishing touches, white lining and tongue branding bring balance to the brick-like coloring, while a gum sole (both mid and out) keeps the palette grounded with a classic touch.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.