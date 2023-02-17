No Photoshop Needed – Nike SB Dunk Low "Adobe"
Brand: Nike SB
Model: Dunk Low "Adobe"
Release Date: February 22
Price: $110
Buy: Online at Nike
Editor's Notes: Nike SB is spluttering into action, starting the year doing what it does best – wrapping the Dunk Low in a desirable palette that'll leave fans on four wheels or two feet hungry for a pair.
Surfacing online at the tail-end of last year, the latest Nike SB Dunk Low to slip into the pack is dubbed "Adobe."
No, no, these aren't the product of a collaboration between the Swoosh and the highly favored software company, so don't expect any Photoshop or Illustrator here, just slick kicks.
Borrowing its name from a red hue, the sneaker comes wrapped in a mix of canvas, suede, and leather, somewhat reminiscent of The Basement's blacked-out take on the silhouette; the mixed fabrication construction makes it clear why the Dunk Low is such a favorite.
From front to back, monochromatic blocking is applied to each of the sneaker's panels, with each of the fabric variations offering a subtle shift in saturation.
For the finishing touches, white lining and tongue branding bring balance to the brick-like coloring, while a gum sole (both mid and out) keeps the palette grounded with a classic touch.
To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.