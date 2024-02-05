Sign up to never miss a drop
The Olympic Dunks Surprisingly Have a Wild Side

Sneakers

Before you know it, the summer will be here, delivering days of sweltering heat and also the 2024 Paris Olympics. Even now, months before the Summer Games, things are already heating up, particularly with Nike's collaboration with the sporting event.

After rumors of a team-up hit our ears in 2023, first looks at the Nike SB and the Olympics' sneakers are here, and, honestly, it's looking pretty wild.

In these early looks, Nike SB's Dunk Low "Olympic" gets a taste of the Safari treatment, boasting Nike's iconic ostrich skin-inspired print borrowed from Nike's Air Safari sneaker.

Part of Nike's famous Air Pack, the Nike Air Safari put the wild yet stylish design on the map in the 80s. The pattern would dress other Nike silhouettes in the years to come, including the coveted atmos x Nike Air Max 1 and other SB Dunks.

The Olympic SB Dunks pulls other details from the "Safari" colorway, including its tan brown, black, and greyish white hues. Although, one might argue the tan nods to one of the five Olympic rings.

It wouldn't be too farfetched, really. We're talking about the Olympic Dunks, folks. The pairs even come with teal blue laces, similar to another Olympic ring color.

The same palette and pattern informs Nike SB's Blazer sneakers, which are expected to drop alongside the Nike SB Dunks as part of an Olympics collection. The Blazers, instead, mainly boasts the greyish white color for its upper, with hints of the Safari print on the heel.

Nike SB's sneakers have stole the show at the Olympics before, while an actual decorated skater cooked up one of the nicest Dunks yet. Either way, there's been some serious Nike SB heat at the big games.

Expect the same energy to follow when the Nike SB Dunk Low "Olympic" drops in June 2024.

