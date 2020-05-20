Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
2001’s “Brazil” Nike Dunk Low Returns for the First Time Tomorrow

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Nike
Brand: Nike SB

Model: Dunk Low “Brazil”

Key Features: The Nike SB Dunk Low arrives in green and yellow color blocking — a scheme taken directly from the Brazilian flag. This colorway was originally released in 2001, and the 2020 remake stays true to the OG’s design.

Release Date: May 21

Price: $100

Buy: Nike or at resale below

Editor’s Notes: Nike SB continues to re-release early ’00s favorites and the “Brazil” Dunk Low is no different. This specific colorway debuted in 2001. Now, 19 years later, it will be relaunched, staying true to the original. Check it out in detail above and stay tuned for a list of retailers ahead of the May 21 release.

Image on Highsnobiety
NikeDunk Low Brazil
$311
Buy at StockX
