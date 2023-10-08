Big Swoosh Season Just Got Fluffed & Puffed Up

The season of the Big Swoosh layers is finally here, and Nike is already on it with a fresh delivery of outerwear marked with its big check of approval.

The latest from the Oregon-based sportswear brand comes to us with oversized faux fur jackets finished with Nike's famous motif in a contrasting shade and big scale.

Although it's not as gigantic as the Swoshes from seasons past (previous furry drops included), it's still a big Swoosh and, thus, a big fluffing deal, nonetheless.

Offered in AMBUSH-esque green and cream color options, Nike's new-season jackets come with fluffy exteriors and padded linings, promising warmth and comfort for cooler months ahead. Even the sleeves offer some puffed-up vibes.

Nike's faux fur jackets are complete with pockets and a zipper closure, which presents a cozy funnel for the neck when zipped all the way up. At the same time, a drawstring waist allows wearers to adjust for a perfect fit.

Nike's oversized fur jackets are currently up for grabs on Nike China's website for ¥2,099 ($291). Seeing as they're already marked "popular and best-selling," and we're barely into the fall season, I suspect we'll get these stateside as well (hopefully soon).

Until then, how about some more Big Swoosh blankets and bags, Nike? And make them puffy, please.