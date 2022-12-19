Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Big Swoosh Fleece Is a Big, Cozy Deal

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

For Nike, outerwear is nearly as big a deal as sneakers. It doesn't make sense to have next-level shoes and basic jackets, does it? Yet, it's a relatively lo-fi jacket that's captured the hearts of many a young shopper, and Nike is moving to capitalize.

I'm speaking of the Big Swoosh Fleece — or "boa" — jacket, of course, and it's finally returning in its original form for Fall/Winter 2022.

It oughta go without saying that anything with an oversized Nike logo is as hot as anything with, well, a tiny Swoosh. For some reason, these larger-than-life logos become extra desirable when they're toyed with, as if recognizable branding becomes more desirable when slightly abstracted.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Perhaps that's why the Big Swoosh Fleece jacket is so covetable, because it wraps a giant version of Nike's unmistakable checkmark around the wearer's torso, from front to back.

Or maybe the Big Swoosh Fleece is just a hot ticket because it's fleece and everyone loves a fleece. Doesn't hurt that the jacket is also reversible, too.

atmos
1 / 3

It's quite hard to find the Big Swoosh Fleece outside of Japan, normally, which also adds to its mystique. A few colors can be had on resale sites but mostly it's a Japanese thing.

So it goes this season, with stockists like atmos and UNDEFEATED Japan hosting the drop for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, introducing both classic colorways and new beige and cream hues at the same approachable price of ¥12,000 (about $85).

atmos
1 / 2
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This international adoration of oversized Swoosh outerwear has throughlines that go back to Nike's faux fur blankets and jackets, the latter designed by AMBUSH.

Nike
1 / 2

We've gotten a few Big Swoosh fleeces over here but they're few and far between compared to retro-obsessed Nike Japan.

Nike USA, meanwhile, is pushing its Forward tech, its next-gen knits. Understated and high-tech, they're everything the Big Swoosh Fleece isn't, for better or worse.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
HighsnobietyBrushed Nylon Logo Cap Natural
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Logo Hoodie Oyster Grey
$380.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Winnie New YorkDouble Pocket Cotton Jacket Green
$720.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Signature Nike Basketball Shoe Went from Beast Mode to "Tiffany" Mode
  • Nike's "Donkey Kong"-Themed Air Maxes Are Pure Swoosh Genius
  • Aryna Sabalenka’s Tennis Secret? A Speedy Serve and Nike Swoosh
  • This Super-Clean, Luxe AF Nike Air Force 1 Is Deeper Than "Triple Black"
  • A Ma Maniére Has Done the Impossible: Converse Chuck Taylors With a Nike Swoosh
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now