After Blankets & Jackets, Nike’s Big Swoosh Gets in Its Fur Bag

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Nike
Nike's Big Swoosh agenda proceeds with the design's latest rendition: a fur tote bag.

As you can see above, the Nike Big Swoosh tote bag boasts that familiar cozy look stamped with an oversized Nike check.

Basically, it's the brand's coveted fur sportswear jacket — which has returned to Nike's website just in time for the Fall/Winter 2022 season — in bag form.

Nike
Nike's Big Swoosh faux fur tote, priced at $70, arrives in black and grey color options, equipped with handles and a shoulder strap for handheld — or shoulder-held, depending on your mood — capability.

What more can I say? It's a stylish fluffy bag complete with big Swoosh energy, people. That's it. That's the tweet.

Nike's Big Swoosh has been quite busy in the past years. It first generated buzz as an outerwear staple, courtesy of its general release jacket and Yoon Ahn's AMBUSH FW18 reversible jacket.

Speaking of, AMBUSH's jacket release remains an L that haunts me to this very day.

The coveted design also materialized in blanket form, providing fans with the next best chance at feeling as cozy as A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala — that is, if their grandmas' quilts weren't readily available.

In most recent news, atmos and UNDEFEATED Japan boarded the Big Swoosh train with exclusive sherpa drops, making Nike and fleece enthusiasts year in the process.

Nike's Big Swoosh faux fur tote bag — currently available at Dick's Sporting Goods, Hibbett Sports, and Nike Japan's websites — may not keep your torso warm or channel Rocky vibes this season.

But hey, it's a winter flex, nonetheless and a sign that the Big Swoosh is, well, in its bag.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
