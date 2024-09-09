Nike's Classic Tennis Shoes Have Never Looked Better

If flat, slim sneakers from the past are what you seek, Nike has the answer to your prayers. The sportswear brand has unearthed yet another timeless sneaker, this time reviving a tennis classic called, well, the Tennis Classic.

Nike's Tennis Classic debuted during the 1980s as one of the brand's early tennis shoes, praised for its clean, low-rise design and court-ready features. John McEnroe was kind of the face of the Tennis Classic, before scoring his own famous signature shoe, the Nike Mac Attack (they're rager sneakers nowadays).

Over 40 years later, the Nike Tennis Classic is back and better than ever.

Nike's Tennis Classic AC upped its style game since its last appearance in 2020. Although, BLACK CdG gave the pairs quiet luxury spins last year.

For the 2024 reissue, however, Nike has produced some super tasteful in-line options, including suave suede and its traditional leather (but make it extra buttery).

The Nike sneaker again wears its famous perforations on the sidewall, a hole-y Swoosh included. All in all, the shoe kind of reminds me of the adidas Stan Smith but a Swoosh-fied version.

There's no denying the parallels to adidas' ever-trendy Samba sneaker, too, which also flaunts a similar slimmed-out shape. Great minds, I'm sure.

Nike's Tennis Classic has already landed at a few international Nike stores, quietly expanding the brand's army of flat-soled retro shoes. Other soldiers include the Killshot 2 and Field General '82.

It's unknown when the Tennis Classic will be making its way to the states. Hopefully, the pairs will drop soon. Suede tennis shoes for the fall sound like a smooth plan.