Nike's Flyest Soccer Sneaker Wears a Dapper Dark Denim Suit

Ever since it hung up its jersey, Nike's Total 90 has dressed better than ever before. And for its next wardrobe change, the soccer sneaker slips into a crisp pair of dark denim jeans.

Nike's Total 90 "Black Denim" shoe features, well, quality black denim uppers and white embroidered logos, for a stylish meeting of classics (that being denim and the Total 90).

What makes this particular Nike denim sneaker so good is that it keeps the Total 90 signatures, like its slim, low-soled build and the classic asymmetric laces seen across other traditional soccer models.

It all looks even better clad in denim.

Nike

Blue denim sneakers are so last for Nike (aside from that one blue pair of Levi's AJ3s). The brand has moved on to more colorful, denim-fied sneakers, like pink denim Jordan 4s and the black denim Vomero dad shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Total 90 has appeared in a trompe-l'œil denim look previously. But it's about time it got a proper "jeakers" moment, featuring choice black denim, at that.

In case any denim-loving sneakerheads were wondering, Nike's Total 90 "Black Denim" sneaker is anticipated to drop on Nike's website sometime this summer.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.