Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Quietly Stylish Dad Shoe Dresses in Black Denim

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

This ain't your normal all-black dad shoe. The latest Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker is secretly dressed in black denim.

Specifically, the "Dark Smoke Grey" Vomero sneakers feature dark denim underlays, which replace the usual mesh base layers. It's complete with suede touches for a low-key, stylish take on the classic model.

It doesn't go full-fledged "jeakers" mode, like some other fellow Swoosh dad shoes. But the Vomero offers just enough denim to stand out in the collection, especially if you have an eye for spotting lowkey dadcore treasures.

The Vomero looks good with its signature Y2K mesh construction, but it's also nice to see Nike do more adventurous textural takes like all-leather pairs. Even those matte Japan-designed versions were quite nice.

Nike's "Dark Smoke Grey" Vomeros keeps up the fun with its denim and suede suit. And for those looking to cop the black denim dad shoes, be on the lookout for the release this summer on Nike's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
