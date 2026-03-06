Nike's Quietly Stylish Dad Shoe Dresses in Black Denim

This ain't your normal all-black dad shoe. The latest Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker is secretly dressed in black denim.

Specifically, the "Dark Smoke Grey" Vomero sneakers feature dark denim underlays, which replace the usual mesh base layers. It's complete with suede touches for a low-key, stylish take on the classic model.

It doesn't go full-fledged "jeakers" mode, like some other fellow Swoosh dad shoes. But the Vomero offers just enough denim to stand out in the collection, especially if you have an eye for spotting lowkey dadcore treasures.

The Vomero looks good with its signature Y2K mesh construction, but it's also nice to see Nike do more adventurous textural takes like all-leather pairs. Even those matte Japan-designed versions were quite nice.

Nike's "Dark Smoke Grey" Vomeros keeps up the fun with its denim and suede suit. And for those looking to cop the black denim dad shoes, be on the lookout for the release this summer on Nike's website.

