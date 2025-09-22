Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Sporty "Denim" Sneaker Isn't What It Seems

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's denim game has become so good that the sportswear brand has learned to trick the eye with its latest drop.

The latest Total 90 III sneaker arrives in "Denim," but it's not exactly what you're thinking. Nike has instead covered the shoe in a faux denim print, which resembles the real deal, but it's not.

This isn't a bad thing, unless you were really hoping for raw denim Nike soccer shoes (perhaps Nike will drops Total 90 "jeakers" down the road).

It's actually a cool concept for the Nike soccer shoe, which has made a comeback in full force.

Yes, the Nike Total 90 has returned, but not to necessarily relive its glory days on the field. Really, the shoe is more of a fashion statement now, having appeared in stylish options like trendy silver schemes and cracked "aged" leather.

The fall season only promises more fashionable options for the Total 90 hive. In addition to these "denim" pairs, Nike is also expected to release more shiny T90s, as well as a few snakeskin print versions on its website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • The New Balance x Andrew Reynolds Skate Dad Shoe We’ve Been Waiting For
