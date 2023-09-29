Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike's Y2K Dad Shoe Is Kind of Having a Moment

Words By Morgan Smith

Nike's V2K Run is kind of having a big debut, and I'm not just saying that because it's a massive-sized sneaker. Though, it's chunky look may be part of why folks are going slightly wild for it.

Arriving just in time for fall, Nike's V2K Run is already living quite a life, having finally released and sold out (and rereleased via restock).

Chatter surrounding Nike's new big stepper began early summer when first looks at the V2K Run hit our screens.

Originally dubbed the "Runtekk," Nike's V2K Run emerged as a chunky dad shoe wrapped in a hard-to-miss design, including a pretty hefty heel and technical paneling. The shoe looks plucked from a time machine set in the early 2000s, to say the least.

If you're wondering why the V2K Run looks like a Vomero is trapped inside and wants to break free, it's because the newest Nike shoe draws cues from the Vomero, who's also having a great year, by the way. At least, it's doing great in my rotation.

Anywho, back to the V2K Run. In the era of girl math and boy math, here's some quick sneaker math: (V)omero + Y(2K) = V2K Run.

Nike's V2K Run's colorways thus far include Summit White/Metallic Silver, White/Green, and Triple Black, some currently up for grabs on Nike's website and select retailers. Some sizes are already gone (again), so I'd act fast if you're considering copping.

The Y2K craze reached our clothes and has since trickled down to our footwear, where aughts-worthy runners thrive. Indeed, technical runners are everywhere, thanks to names like ASICS and Nike. Even luxury has joined the chat (Balenciaga's catalog would like a word) — or entered the "orbit," in the case of Bottega Veneta.

Not to mention, folks still love a good chunky sneaker, let alone a chunky dad shoe.

With Nike's V2K Run checking off all the trend boxes and coming in nice rotation-worthy schemes, how could the people say no?

Nike's V2K Run may have very well cracked the code for a quiet hit.

