Nike's Boldest, Bluest Dad Shoe Is a Swooshless All-Leather Stunner

It turns out, Nike has more leather Vomero dad shoes in the works, including a pair dressed in "Hyper Royal."

Earlier this year, we met Nike's "Pony" Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker, essentially an all-leather take on the classic meshy dad shoe that was also free of Swooshes (really, Nike minimized the logo and moved it down to the toe box).

It was believed to be a limited-edition design for the Year of the Horse. But Nike clearly isn't done with the slick versions of the dadcore model.

Enter the "Hyper Royal" Vomero sneakers. They follow the same ultra-luxe and stylish idea, but in a bold blue color scheme. It's sort of similar to those tonal "Racer Blue" pairs from years ago, but with more refined leather look. Also, hold the famous Nike logo, of course.

Nike 1 / 1

Nike's newest blue Vomero sneakers aren't exactly monochromatic, though. They feature these yellowed soles, which give the sneaker a subtle vintage feel alongside the chic leather. Call it elderly-chic, even.

The brown leather Vomero sneakers have already dropped, but the "Hyper Royal" dad shoes are expected to release on Nike's website in the spring. Expect the same $160 price to accompany the latest and bluest sneaker.

