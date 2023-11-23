Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Are Modular Sneakers the Future of Footwear?

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

The future will be all about having more choices and convenience. Whether it’s how we order our food, plan our travel, or even, as the release of the Kboix from Nnormal suggests, how many kinds of soles we need for one pair of shoes.

If anything, the launch of Nnormal's new modular sneakers over the Thanksgiving holiday marks the beginning of the end for insoles.

1 / 3
Nnormal

For those not au fait, Nnormal is an outerwear brand founded by Kilian Jornet and Camper in 2022. And, contrary the brand’s name though, its Kboix sneaker is anything but regular.

Sure, at first glance the Kboix is a stylish black athletic sneaker. And it is. But also — and here's the twist — it comes equipped with three different interchangeable soles designed for various terrains and body types.

According to Nnormal, these soles not only serve a more flexible sneaker, but they also mean that the shoe has a longer life cycle, too.

1 / 3
Nnormal

At first glance, the idea of changing out your soles depending on what activity you’re doing seems mildly tedious, and well, extra. But so did, say, uploading your credit card information to a ride share app back in the day, and now I spend half of my weekly income taking Ubers. So I’m not the one to predict how people will adapt to change.

At the very least, I kind of want a pair of these Kboix, which for now anyway, feel like they were developed in the future, in the best way possible, of course.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Record Storage Canvas Bag
NTS x Highsnobiety
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Fluffy Fish Cap
Bonsai
$180
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • silver sneakers
    Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal
    • Sneakers
  • kenzo sneaker
    Kenzo's New Sneakers Promise a Bright Future
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    15 Summer Sneakers That'll Bring the Heat
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • black friday 2020
    The Black Friday Deals You Actually Want to Shop
    • Style
  • Nnormal's new modular sneakers are the future of footwear.
    Are Modular Sneakers the Future of Footwear?
    • Sneakers
  • A model wears a tweed blazer and brown pants from J.Crew's Holiday 2023 collection
    We’re in the Throes of a Great Mall-Brand Renaissance
    • Style
  • weatherproof jacket
    Wind? Rain? Snow? These Weatherproof Jackets Have You Covered
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Disney, KUSIKOHC & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Force For Change: PRIM x Nike
    Force For Change: PRIM x Nike
    • Culture
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023