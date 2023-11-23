Are Modular Sneakers the Future of Footwear?

The future will be all about having more choices and convenience. Whether it’s how we order our food, plan our travel, or even, as the release of the Kboix from Nnormal suggests, how many kinds of soles we need for one pair of shoes.

If anything, the launch of Nnormal's new modular sneakers over the Thanksgiving holiday marks the beginning of the end for insoles.

1 / 3 Nnormal

For those not au fait, Nnormal is an outerwear brand founded by Kilian Jornet and Camper in 2022. And, contrary the brand’s name though, its Kboix sneaker is anything but regular.

Sure, at first glance the Kboix is a stylish black athletic sneaker. And it is. But also — and here's the twist — it comes equipped with three different interchangeable soles designed for various terrains and body types.

According to Nnormal, these soles not only serve a more flexible sneaker, but they also mean that the shoe has a longer life cycle, too.

1 / 3 Nnormal

At first glance, the idea of changing out your soles depending on what activity you’re doing seems mildly tedious, and well, extra. But so did, say, uploading your credit card information to a ride share app back in the day, and now I spend half of my weekly income taking Ubers. So I’m not the one to predict how people will adapt to change.

At the very least, I kind of want a pair of these Kboix, which for now anyway, feel like they were developed in the future, in the best way possible, of course.