Not In New York Is Taking Over The Big Apple

A multi-faceted festival of culture is arriving in the Big Apple as part of Highsnobiety’s “Not In” city series. The project, which regularly sets up shop in creative capitals, is launching its latest edition: Not In New York.

Coinciding with New York Fashion Week, Not In New York pays homage to the city's vibrant culture through themed events, pop-ups, and exclusive collaborations.

This year, the axis of the festivities is The Standard, High Line. In partnership with the boundary-breaking hotel, we're launching a takeover of the iconic space. Beginning on September 5, the hotel will be host to a Tabi-centric exhibition by Maison Margiela and the Not In New York retail experience.

Inside The Standard, High Line’s hotel store, you’ll find limited-edition collaborations between Highsnobiety and New York institutions, ranging from Italian restaurant and celebrity hotspot Sant Ambroeus to the history-defining record label Blue Note Records.

The Not In New York product collection also includes an in-house line created by Highsnobiety and merch that celebrates the host of the festivities: The Standard, Highline.

As well as opening the doors to our pop-up shop on September 5, we’ll also be kicking off a stacked events program. Across the following four days, there will be a chess club hosted with Maison Margiela, a run club in collaboration with HOKA, a party held at the penthouse discothèque and rooftop bar Le Bain, and much more.

The Not In New York festivities will run until September 8; whether it be physically or digitally, we hope to see you celebrate with us.