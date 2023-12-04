adidas Originals x Highsnobiety's Made In The Name Of Art

To celebrate the arrival of our limited-edition adidas Originals Campus sneaker — which is part of the Highsnobiety HIGHArt collection — we linked up with artist Jasmine Monsegue, a.k.a. Spacebrat, at her Los Angeles studio.

With a vast portfolio that's seen her add surrealist scenes on everything from Telfar bags and T-shirts to random couches on the street, the artist specializes in airbrushing.

"Airbrushing is so limitless and a little bit difficult, which is what keeps me from not getting bored with this tool," Monsegue tells Highsnobiety. "I'm constantly learning and exploring new ways to portray my ideologies with this type of brush."

There's no limit to what her fantastical compositions will cover; a boombox-filled car, a message to "warn the West," high heels decorated with skulls... that's only a few of the things you can find in one artwork. What brings together the far-reaching topics she explores is the distinctive fuzzy finish that airbrushing provides.

"The softness allows me to have some mystery and lingering drama with the paint. I don't need to blur or exercise anything out, it just works in this way," says Monsegue.

Her latest work sees the artist customize our 5-piece, HIGHArt capsule collection. Created around the theme of a blank canvas, Monsegue treated the collection as such and adorned the clothing with a purple-hued, floral finish.

"I decided to do something floral and bright for this collection," says Mosegue. "I was inspired by having pressed flowers in my notebooks and agendas as a child. Saving these pressed flowers always felt like I was capturing a specific moment in time. It was a way to preserve the natural beauty of the world around me."

The artist customized a workwear-inspired set from the HIGHArt collection, using real flowers she found around her neighborhood and in L.A.'s flower district. Using the petals as stencils over the cotton canvas, she layered different petals over each other until their shapes and colors blended together.

Available online via the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App from December 6, the matching workwear pants and jacket that Monsegue customized are launching as part of a larger collection for HIGHArt.

Also including a tote bag, baseball cap, and limited-edition adidas Originals sneakers, the capsule collection utilizes hard-wearing cotton drill fabric in an off-white color to create a matching uniform.

Minimally branded with removable HIGHArt labels, the full drop turns the concept of a blank canvas into elevated workwear staples.

Keep Scrolling to Shop HIGHArt

HIGHArt Campus $145 Highsnobiety x adidas Buy at Highsnobiety

HIGHArt Mixed Panel Canvas Painter Jacket $195 Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety