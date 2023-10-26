In $8k Boots, Kendall Made the Gas Station a Runway

For gyals like Kendall Jenner, anywhere can serve as a runway. Case in point occurring on October 25 when the 27-year-old delivered an outfit befitting of a major fashion week catwalk as she filled up her pristine white Range Rover in a Calabasas gas station.

The look? A cinched denim frou-frou dress and a pair of $8,000 Bottega Veneta boots. The vibe? Extremely boujee.

Kendall, who recently defied fashion physics by tucking a trench coat into a pencil skirt, sported Bottega Veneta’s new Canalazzo Over-The-Knee Boots in the Cali forecourt and, in turn, dished up one of the most impressive gas station looks in recent memory.

In truth, the only other gasoline bandit that springs to mind is Jay Leno in double denim, so, admittedly, the benchmark is low.

Even still, Kendall’s ‘fit was lit. And, of course, making a catwalk out of any unassuming location isn’t entirely new for the model. In fact, she’s become quite the expert of late.

Last month, alongside her now-official hubby, Bad Bunny, Kendall showcased some strong head-to-toe Gucci airport ‘fits the week after she made a strong case for Big Shirt and No Pants Season on the streets of New York.

In Bottega Veneta’s new padded Intrecciato over-the-knee boots, though, Kendall’s outfit is fire. Which is actually pretty ironic considering she’s made a runway out of a place where naked flames are strictly prohibited.