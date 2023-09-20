Sign up to never miss a drop
Kendall Jenner Ushers In Big Shirt & No Pants Season™

in Style

We might be stating the downright obvious here but: Kendall Jenner is a tremendously stylish gyal, isn't she?

The model-cum-reality-star was spotted on September 19 arriving at New York’s Revelie Luncheonette wearing a wonderfully simple boxy pinstriped shirt and a pair of slip-on loafers, a look that epitomises the notion of less is more.

While the ensemble Kendall Jenner graced the quaint French American diner wearing might not look particularly game-changing, it did usher in a moment we in the business like to call Big Shirt & No Pants Season™.

To those not au fait, Big Shirt & No Pants Season™ (or BSNPS for short) is a specific time of the year (usually from September to mid-October) when the weather’s indecisiveness makes sporting a big shirt with no pants the most efficient and effortless look.

Of course, BSNPS isn’t for everyone, but for Jenner — who paired the look with a medium-sized leather holdall and sunglasses — it feels almost elementary.

Wearing oversized shirts is nothing new. And, funnily enough, neither is going pantless. Look at Addison Rae, for instance, who rocked a Brazil shirt-topped no pants look last year. Or, more recently, Emma Corrin, who rolled into the Venice Film Festival wearing Miu Miu underwear as pants.

As we say, Kendall Jenner certainly isn’t reinventing the wheel when it comes to wearing oversized shirts with no pants. What she is doing, though, is quietly ushering in BSNPS and simultaneously reminding us all that we should be doing the same.

