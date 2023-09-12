Off-White™'s Nike Air Force 1 "Sheed" Is a Sleek Homage to Rasheed Wallace

Off-White™ and Nike are reconnecting for another Air Force 1 Mid, giving the classic shoe a sleek, monochrome, and rather commemorative spin celebrating basketball star Rasheed Wallace.

The Air Force 1 became synonymous with Wallace during his basketball career, more specifically, his exclusive patent leather pairs finished with Sheed-level details like his memorable fadeaway jumper stamped into the heel.

The Sheed Forces would see several releases in a few colorways (both high and low-top versions included), including the famed black and white Air Force 1 High from the early 2000s — the inspiration for the latest Off-White™ pairs.

Indeed, Off-White™ honors the famed shoe and the player behind it, realizing its latest Nike Air Force 1 Mid with patent leather uppers topped with a classic black and white paint job like the OG Sheed Forces.

Off-White™'s shoe plays on the Sheed Force 1s, borrowing the famed jumper stance and Wallace's jersey number "30" for the heel and ankle strap, respectively.

Simultaneously, Off-White™'s branding on the glossy upper is reimagined to include Wallace's name, confirming that this is indeed an hats-off to Wallace's basketball legacy.

Sure to attract Wallace and Off-White™ x Nike fans alike, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Sheed" launches on September 8 for $205 at Nike, Off-White™, and Farfetch's websites. Have your coins and fingers ready, as this is rumored to be a limited release.

As you can see, Off-White™'s Air Force 1 Mid "Sheed" boasts traditional, well, Off-White™ touches like the exposed stitching on the Swoosh, soccer-worthy rubber spikes, and the unmistakable industrial-level zip-tie — details as seen on the brand's previous Mids.

While previous Off-White™ Mids boasted wood-grain-textured mesh and graffiti'd classic leather constructions, the latest is certainly a fresh take with its glossy leather uppers.

As an homage to Wallace, we can't think of nothing better than a shiny Off-White™ sneaker in his honor.

This article was published on July 22 and updated on September 12