Off-White™'s AF1 Mid Is Both A-Maize-ing & Grim

Off-White™ and Nike are moving right along with their Air Force 1 Mid series, which will soon get a new addition. Following the patent ode to Rasheed Wallace and even textured pairs, the partnership delivers a bright and sort of grim spin.

Off-White™ and Nike's latest Air Force 1 Mid arrives with smooth buttery leather uppers, dressed up real nice in bold yellow (or Varsity Maize, as Nike calls it) and white colorblocking.

Elsewhere, we see those eye-catching Off-White™ by Virgil Abloh details shine as bright as the shoe's new palette, like the roping stretching across the lace system, that unmistakable industrial tag, and the Off-White™ branding stamped on the upper's paneling.

Plus, there's no ignoring the collaborative AF1 Mid's semi-raised sole, complete with an Air Unit and spikes for some soccer-worthy sensibility.

Off-White™'s Air Force 1 Mids also present some rather spooky features, including a grim reaper embroidered on the heel and an eerie graphic on the insole. Even the seemingly electrified "Air" on the tongue gave me "it's alive!" vibes.

You'd think with such Halloween-worthy details that the shoe would arrive before October is out. But no, Off-White™'s latest Air Force 1 Mids are expected to be released on November 25, just days after the holiday of giving thanks and chowing down with the family.

For those interested in copping, just make sure you save some coins after Black Friday for Off-White™'s Mids. These babies debut bright and early on Cyber Saturday. Don't expect any deals on them, though.