Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Off-White™'s AF1 Mid Is Both A-Maize-ing & Grim

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Off-White™ and Nike are moving right along with their Air Force 1 Mid series, which will soon get a new addition. Following the patent ode to Rasheed Wallace and even textured pairs, the partnership delivers a bright and sort of grim spin.

Off-White™ and Nike's latest Air Force 1 Mid arrives with smooth buttery leather uppers, dressed up real nice in bold yellow (or Varsity Maize, as Nike calls it) and white colorblocking.

Elsewhere, we see those eye-catching Off-White™ by Virgil Abloh details shine as bright as the shoe's new palette, like the roping stretching across the lace system, that unmistakable industrial tag, and the Off-White™ branding stamped on the upper's paneling.

Plus, there's no ignoring the collaborative AF1 Mid's semi-raised sole, complete with an Air Unit and spikes for some soccer-worthy sensibility.

Off-White™'s Air Force 1 Mids also present some rather spooky features, including a grim reaper embroidered on the heel and an eerie graphic on the insole. Even the seemingly electrified "Air" on the tongue gave me "it's alive!" vibes.

You'd think with such Halloween-worthy details that the shoe would arrive before October is out. But no, Off-White™'s latest Air Force 1 Mids are expected to be released on November 25, just days after the holiday of giving thanks and chowing down with the family.

For those interested in copping, just make sure you save some coins after Black Friday for Off-White™'s Mids. These babies debut bright and early on Cyber Saturday. Don't expect any deals on them, though.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Glenclyffe Low
The North Face
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Check Car Coat
Patta
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Mossa Beanie
Stockholm Surfboard Club
$100
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    "UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Even the Prowler Has His Own Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    There’s Another Off-White™ Air Force 1 Low on the Way? Looks Like It
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Sneakers of Ted Lasso's Richmond FC
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Tamagotchi x Converse collab
    Tamagotchi x Converse Is All the Cute Without Any Responsibility
    • Sneakers
  • Rumored dating couple Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid are seen in New York
    If Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Are Dating, He's Gotta Step up His 'Fits
    • Style
  • A model wears McDonald's x Graniph collaborative clothing & paper bag
    Even McDonald's Paper Bag Is Fashion Now
    • Style
  • vandy the pink clarks wallabee collab
    Vandy the Pink's Wallabee Looks Quite Delicious
    • Sneakers
  • Detailed photos of Salomon & 11 by BBS' FW23 sneaker collaboration
    Salute Salomon's Surprisingly Slick Bouldering Sneaks
    • Sneakers
  • CDG x Nike Tennis Classic sneakers
    COMME des GARÇONS' New Nikes Are Quiet... Too Quiet
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023