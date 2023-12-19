Sign up to never miss a drop
From Cactus Jack to Off-White™, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

in SneakersWords By Denzel Blake

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and good old outdoor sneakers (with a twist).

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Off-White™ x Nike Terra Forma 'Mantra Orange'

Image on Highsnobiety

Terra Forma

$270

Off-White™ x Nike

Buy at Nike

It's no surprise that one of Nike's most interesting silhouettes over the past few years was made by Virgil Abloh and Off-White™. The updated all-terrain sneaker arrives as part of the brand's latest collab and features suede overlays along the upper with a timely message built into the outsole.

Nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX

Image on Highsnobiety

Wave Mujin TL GTX Mid

$255

Nonnative x Mizuno

Buy at BSTN Store

Throughout the past year, nonnative has been quietly dropping some of the best laceless sneakers and this new collaboration with Mizuno is no different. Crafted with a weatherproof GORE-TEX membrane in a clean monochrome finish, this is a sleek, technical sneaker.

New Balance WRPD Runner

Image on Highsnobiety

WRPD Runner

$150

New Balance

Buy at New Balance

New Balance drapes its latest lifestyle sneaker in a tonal dark mushroom colorway with a hairy suede upper and black mesh accents.

HOKA Oro Primo

Image on Highsnobiety

Ora Primo

$156

HOKA

Buy at stoy

With the rise of durable all-terrain sneakers overshadowing the usual footwear offerings from brands, HOKA is primed to have a promising 2024. It ends the year with an updated version of the Oro, a new slip-on silhouette that boasts a padded upper along with HOKA's signature cozy sole unit.

atmos x New Balance 550

Image on Highsnobiety

BB550ATM 23FW-I

$0

Atmos x New Balance

Buy at Atmos Tokyo

Though the 550 hype has died down a bit, atmos Tokyo teams up with New Balance for this retro colorway that's pretty much a master class in material studies.

Cactus Jack x Nike Attack

Image on Highsnobiety

Attack

$160

Cactus Jack x Nike Attack

Buy at Nike

After a few general releases and collabs with Social Status, Nike continues its ongoing partnership with Cactus Jack to put a twist on the iconic 1984 model first donned by tennis superstar John McEnroe. This pair is detailed in a smoke gray colorway with Travis Scott's signature backward Swoosh logo.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @Highsnobietysneakers on Instagram and check our sneaker release date calendar.

