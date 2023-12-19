From Cactus Jack to Off-White™, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Off-White™ x Nike Terra Forma 'Mantra Orange'

Terra Forma $270 Off-White™ x Nike Buy at Nike

It's no surprise that one of Nike's most interesting silhouettes over the past few years was made by Virgil Abloh and Off-White™. The updated all-terrain sneaker arrives as part of the brand's latest collab and features suede overlays along the upper with a timely message built into the outsole.

Nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX

Wave Mujin TL GTX Mid $255 Nonnative x Mizuno Buy at BSTN Store

Throughout the past year, nonnative has been quietly dropping some of the best laceless sneakers and this new collaboration with Mizuno is no different. Crafted with a weatherproof GORE-TEX membrane in a clean monochrome finish, this is a sleek, technical sneaker.

New Balance WRPD Runner

New Balance drapes its latest lifestyle sneaker in a tonal dark mushroom colorway with a hairy suede upper and black mesh accents.

HOKA Oro Primo

With the rise of durable all-terrain sneakers overshadowing the usual footwear offerings from brands, HOKA is primed to have a promising 2024. It ends the year with an updated version of the Oro, a new slip-on silhouette that boasts a padded upper along with HOKA's signature cozy sole unit.

atmos x New Balance 550

BB550ATM 23FW-I $0 Atmos x New Balance Buy at Atmos Tokyo

Though the 550 hype has died down a bit, atmos Tokyo teams up with New Balance for this retro colorway that's pretty much a master class in material studies.

Cactus Jack x Nike Attack

Attack $160 Cactus Jack x Nike Attack Buy at Nike

After a few general releases and collabs with Social Status, Nike continues its ongoing partnership with Cactus Jack to put a twist on the iconic 1984 model first donned by tennis superstar John McEnroe. This pair is detailed in a smoke gray colorway with Travis Scott's signature backward Swoosh logo.

