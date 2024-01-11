Sign up to never miss a drop
Remixed Virgil Abloh References in Off-White™'s 10th Anniversary Collection

Words By Karen Fratti
It’s been a little over two years since Virgil Abloh’s death in November 2021 and the resounding impact he had on fashion has hardly waned. There have been many tributes to Abloh’s time in the industry since his death, including runway homages from former employer Louis Vuitton, but why stop now?

Off-White™'s "_Logic" collection, launched for the label's 10th anniversary, celebrates the future of the brand Abloh founded while honoring its roots, you see, making a tangible connection to past and present.

Abloh founded Off-White™ in Milan in 2013 and quickly drove it to prominence with an inimitable design language and knack for churning out covetable collaborations with some of the biggest names in fashion and beyond, from Nike and Levi's to IKEA and Braun.

Artistic director Ib Kamara has kept the vision going since taking over as Off-White™'s artistic director in 2022, overseeing the fashion label's seasonal collections and only mildly less-frequent collaborations in the interim.

The Off-White™ "_Logic" capsule is a more direct ode to Abloh's legacy, described by the brand itself as "building upon Vigil Abloh’s legacy of provoking fresh cultural conversations ... articulating the line between Abloh and future projects by remixing core house codes and styles."

First launching on the Off-White™ website in December and rolling out at its international stores throughout January, the collection consists of jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, sneakers, rugs and posters that reference the evolution of the brand’s 11-year run.

There’s a $2,450 varsity jacket that wears patches of legacy Off-White™ characters on its arms with the brand’s slogan — “Defining the grey area between black and white as the color off-white” — embroidered on the back, a direct tie to Abloh's legacy, and various Off-White™ logos are printed on the back of a $700 hoodie and $450 tees to achieve a similar effect.

A $1,000 carpet with the brand’s tagline is already sold out and the other two smaller ones currently have extremely limited stock, a sign that Abloh adherents know a good thing when they see it. 

A thematic new addition to Off White™'s signature Out Of Office sneaker is still available, however, but not for long: only a few sizes remain.

The _Logic OOO sneaker preserves the legacy of the in-house shoes designed by Abloh — some examples seen in the accompanying campaign imagery — in the two available styles, a black and white low-top and the other with a see-through sole and the logo with a hint of the brand’s signature blue on the heel.

As a celebration of Off-White™’s first decade in business, the "_Logic" capsule works. As a sign there’s clearly a market for any and everything that Abloh has since inspired, it works even better.

