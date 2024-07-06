Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

On’s Chunky New Super Shoe Is Here to Break Records

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
On
1 / 2

Having left running enthusiasts speculating for months about its next supershoe, the Cloudboom Strike, On is finally ready to unveil its latest invention. 

A chunky-shaped road runner built for marathons, the speedy sneaker is the follow-up to last year’s Cloudboom Echo 3, a shoe dubbed On’s fastest-to-date when it launched. 

This marathon racer follows up its previous drop with a few innovative details. According to On, "PB's will be broken," thanks to the Cloudboom Strike.

Marketed as an ultra-responsive, ultra-cushioned running shoe, the Cloudboom Strike features an innovative new bounceboard construction. Crafted from ultra-responsive Helion™ HF hyper foam (the same material that made the Cloudboom Echo 3 so fast), this removable layer of plush cushioning maximizes energy return and abides by stack height regulations set by the World Athletics Council for official races. 

The bounceboard works in tandem with a stiff, spoon-shaped speedboard. This carbon fiber plate transfers energy to the forefoot and helps provide powerful take-offs.

The shoe is set to launch as part of On’s Prism Capsule, featuring an eye-catching gradient colorway that blends blue and orange hues against a white base. It will be released on July 11, with the Cloudboom Strike retailing for $280.

When Hellen Obiri cruised to victory at the 128th Boston Marathon on April 15 wearing an unconventional pair of laceless On running shoes, there was speculation that they were an early Cloudboom Strike prototype (since 2020, World Athletics has allowed for brand development shoes to be worn by athletes, but only for a twelve-month development period).

This release dispels those rumors while confirming that the Cloudboom Strike is not the only super shoe arriving from On in the near future.  

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
