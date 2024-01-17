Our Legacy's Stüssy Collab Is Business As Usual (In a Good Way)

Our Legacy Work Shop and Stüssy are collaborating for a seventh (!!!) time this season.

And although the pair’s co-releases aren’t new – in the sense that they’ve been collabing for almost four years now – the collections themselves are still objectively stylish.

Everytime two brands collaborate, the end result is expected to be groundbreaking. Although when Our Legacy Work Shop and Stüssy reconvene, as they do every few months, the end product is rarely that.

That, though, isn't a bad thing at all. In fact, it's a positive, especially when OL and Stüssy deliver such high quality gear so consistently.

Anyways, this season Our Legacy Work Shop and Stüssy is taking inspiration from the heritage of both brands: this means co-branded tees, reversible shearling outerwear, over-dyed cargo pants, and Scottish wool knits.

Then, on the other end of the spectrum, the pair are also serving double-breasted suits and a wide variety of leather accessories, including my new favorite pair of winter boots.

Our Legacy’s Stüssy collab, which releases on January 19, comes less than one week after the Swedish label showed its Fall 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

The presentation, which was entitled “Feast”, took inspiration from festivities, time spent with friends, and, in particular, it drew on the many facets involved in hosting a dinner party.

Though OL’s Milan show was purely for inline products, it gives an insight into how busy a brand like Our Legacy is that it reveals its Stüssy collaboration in the same week.

Or, better still, it’s further proof that OL is so consistently good right now and it doesn't matter how many plates it’s spinning. Let’s go with the latter.