Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Our Legacy's Stüssy Collab Is Business As Usual (In a Good Way)

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 4
Our Legacy Work Shop

Our Legacy Work Shop and Stüssy are collaborating for a seventh (!!!) time this season. 

And although the pair’s co-releases aren’t new – in the sense that they’ve been collabing for almost four years now – the collections themselves are still objectively stylish.

Everytime two brands collaborate, the end result is expected to be groundbreaking. Although when Our Legacy Work Shop and Stüssy reconvene, as they do every few months, the end product is rarely that.

That, though, isn't a bad thing at all. In fact, it's a positive, especially when OL and Stüssy deliver such high quality gear so consistently.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Anyways, this season Our Legacy Work Shop and Stüssy is taking inspiration from the heritage of both brands: this means co-branded tees, reversible shearling outerwear, over-dyed cargo pants, and Scottish wool knits.

Then, on the other end of the spectrum, the pair are also serving double-breasted suits and a wide variety of leather accessories, including my new favorite pair of winter boots.

Our Legacy’s Stüssy collab, which releases on January 19, comes less than one week after the Swedish label showed its Fall 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

The presentation, which was entitled “Feast”, took inspiration from festivities, time spent with friends, and, in particular, it drew on the many facets involved in hosting a dinner party.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though OL’s Milan show was purely for inline products, it gives an insight into how busy a brand like Our Legacy is that it reveals its Stüssy collaboration in the same week.

Or, better still, it’s further proof that OL is so consistently good right now and it doesn't matter how many plates it’s spinning. Let’s go with the latter.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Paxon Bomber
Carhartt WIP
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Lesser God Skull Beanie
Fucking Awesome
$55
We Recommend
  • best scandinavian brands henrik rains sandqvist stutterheim
    42 Scandinavian Brands You Need to Know in 2024
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Wake Up: Awake NY's Got a Jordan Sneaker on the Way
    • Sneakers
  • chore coats workwear jackets
    The Chore Coat is Where Workwear Peaks
    • Style
  • best mens hats
    We're Not Cappin' When We Say These Are The Best Men's Hats
    • Style
  • WSR main dec 13 2
    From Stüssy to KAWS, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • perfumes
    Your Winter 'Fit Deserves a Warm, Cozy Fragrance
    • Beauty
  • Massimo Osti Studio 2024.
    Massimo Osti Studio Is a Return to the Halcyon Days (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • HX33 Magazine Beanies and Gloves
    The Winter Staples: Our Favorite Beanies & Gloves of the Season
    • Culture
  • Our Legacy Work Shop x Stussy 2024.
    Our Legacy's Stüssy Collab Is Business As Usual (In a Good Way)
    • Style
  • winter-boots
    Booting Up - Gear Up for Winter With the Perfect Boot
    • Culture
  • New Balance 1906
    The New Balance 1906 is Thriving
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023