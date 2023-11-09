Sign up to never miss a drop
Our Legacy x Armani: The Collab Nobody Saw Coming

Words By Tayler Willson

OUR LEGACY is one of those labels that just gets it. Everything the Swedish label touches turns to gold, not least its collaborations which over the last few years have become some its most hyped releases.

While the majority of OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP’s partners to date have, for the most part, been all of the same ilk (Stüssy, Satisfy, Dr. Martens), its latest collaborator, Emporio Armani, doesn’t quite fit the usual mold.

1 / 4
Our Legacy / Mark Borthwick

That, though, isn’t to say that OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP x Armani doesn’t work, because it does. Seamlessly.

The famed Italian outfit has proposed its elegant archetypal aesthetic through its signature identity, which is then fused with the Swedish label’s intricate lens.

1 / 3
Our Legacy / Mark Borthwick

The result? A merged world, blending old and new, reworked yet unmistakable silhouettes.

The menswear and unisex collection consists of sharp leather coats, heavy shearling flight jackets, soft tailored suiting, and overcoats in bold textured wool fabrics.

Corduroy, denim jeans, and heavyweight jersey represents the more casual side of the collection, which is complemented by accessories like silk ties, leather gloves, and wool berets.

1 / 4
Our Legacy / Mark Borthwick

EMPORIO ARMANI OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP, which launches on November 17 at Dover Street Market, might not be OUR LEGACY’s usual type of partner, but as you can see, it still hits the mark. And hits it hard, too.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
