Palace's "Unisex Range" Is Literally Just Baggy Sweatsuits

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Earlier this week Palace revealed its first ever Unisex Range, comprising hoodies, joggers, and T-shirts in a slew of classic collegiate hues.

Described by Palace as having a “wider cropped cut” and a “baggier fit,” the collection, which arrives on September 29, is said to be the label’s most extensive offering of sizes ranging from XXS through to XXL.

But despite titling the collection as “unisex,” it isn’t abundantly clear what exactly makes Palace’s latest collection unisex. Highsnobiety reached out to Palace for clarification, but they declined to comment.

So, is it the extensive range of sizes? The colors? Or is it that Palace has made every piece so baggy that they’ll fit virtually anyone?

While this unisex collection is first for Palace, gender fluid apparel has been the subject of a spike in popularity in recent years, with studies suggesting that 50 percent of Gen-Z have purchased fashion outside of their gender identity.

The same study also revealed that around 70 percent of consumers are interested in buying gender-fluid fashion in the future. This not only confirms that unisex clothing is continuing on the same upwards trajectory, but also that Palace is right to tap into this market, too.

Although simply adding extra sizes and creating a baggier fit to garments no different to Palace’s inline collection really isn’t it.

Look at labels like Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and Telfar, for instance, who have been leading the way when it comes to gender fluid looks, thanks to making more than simply oversized leisurewear. 

The former, for example, focuses on '70s rock and '80s glam rock fashion and fuses it with fun and forward-thinking designs. Whereas Telfar runs with the tagline “Not For You — For Everyone,” a powerful sentiment backed by eclectic apparel and accessories, and a cult-like following.

Palace’s unisex range, on the other hand, feels severely lacking in any USP. Of course, there isn’t anything wrong with releasing a colorful collection of leisurewear, it’s just that when the collection is nearly exactly the same as other Palace releases aside from a few extra sizes, a “baggier fit,” and a female model, it doesn’t make it unisex. Period.

