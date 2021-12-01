Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bieber Has Never Looked Better Than in Balenciaga's Unisex Clothing

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Few celebrities have more uneven style than Justin Bieber. Some days he looks cool, others he's slouching around, and — on rare occasions — he's simply crushing it in Balenciaga. Today is one of those days.

Just like it did this past summer, Balenciaga deleted all of its previous Instagram posts in late November and restarted its feed with a fresh Bieber 'fit to plug some new merch.

This time, Bieber is straight coolin' in Balenciaga's massive, $3,350 "Engineered Coat" from the new "Unisex" collection, affecting a skirt-like silhouette as his massive mantle scrapes the ground.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bieber's also showcasing the Essential Small Wallet and ultra-chonky Trooper Boots, which you can barely see beneath his coat.

Honestly, I love it.

My fellow editors at Highsnob described Bieber's look as "couture janitor" and "Berghain garderobe troll" and our commenters called it "Uncle Fester" but, personally, I love a man (or, really, anyone) in enormous, shapeless outerwear.

One of my all-time fave Japanese retailers has mastered the style and I've been glad to see Balenciaga bringing big shapes to the forefront of the luxury biz with its recent offerings.

Bieber's blobby look is part of the Spring 2022 Unisex line but it's not like Balenciaga taking a different tact for Summer 2022, down to the beefy footwear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Balenciaga label or not, unisex clothing is a tricky proposition for most casual consumers.

"Unisex" is a tricky term to apply to clothing design — like genderless garments, unisex apparel must cater to a vast variety of body types.

That's extremely tricky when creating clothing with only a few fit models and attempting to appeal to different tastes and ,thus, unisex apparel is often rather shapeless, sexless, and huge.

These are the shapes that I love, though. I much prefer slouchy shapes to anything that actually reveals the human form — insert Yohji Yamamoto quote about coats — but I am curious how popular Balenciaga's gargantuan layers actually are among its core clientele, who prefer to pair its big windbreakers and hoodies with slim trousers, if Instagram is anything to go off of.

It's one thing to sell clunky sneakers to the masses but it'd be a really neat trick to get everyone shrouded in billowing Balenciaga cloaks.

If anyone can convince people to turn to the jumbo side, though, perhaps it's Bieber.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
BRAUN x HighsnobietyBC12 Classic Alarm Clock Grey
$35.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MedicomBe@rbrick Andy Warhol x Jean-Michel Basquiat #2 100% And 400% Set Multi
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party
  • The New Balenciaga Is Gonna Look a Lot Like the Old (As In, Really Old) Balenciaga
  • Up Close With SKYLRK, Justin Bieber's Mysterious Streetwear Brand
  • In Its Fashion Era, New Balance's Barely-There Shoes Have Never Looked Better
  • Staring Back at Justin Bieber’s Weird Eyeball Hat
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now