Parks Project Is Saving Our National Parks, One Outdoorsy Collection at a Time

Let's be honest, for many of us, 2023 was a bit of a doozy. And with 2024 in full swing, balance and wellness are top priorities throughout the new year.

One of the best ways to reset your algorithm and refresh yourself is by stepping out into nature. And this isn't just a blank statement. According to the American Psychological Association, those adventures out into nature have been scientifically proven to lower stress, improve your mood, and reduce anxiety.

Now, when it comes to hikes through lush valleys, near ancient geysers, towering trees, and diverse wildlife, it doesn't get better than our national parks. There's a reason why they are often called "America's best idea."

From Yellowstone to Glacier, these national parks have special places in culture and history, inspiring a wide array of art, music, design, psychedelic enlightenment, and even fashion.

Even more so, there is something dope about "gorping" around in your favorite outdoorsy fit, surrounded by some of the most breathtaking nature in the world.

Enter Parks Project.

Parks Project not only celebrates the beauty of our national parks through park-inspired motifs and sustainable materials but also uses the proceeds from the clothing to protect and preserve these public lands for our generation and generations to come. Currently, the label has already given back over $2.5 million to parklands across the U.S.

Parks Project's latest collection furthers its mission. In line with its dedication to the Leave It Better™ initiative, it will donate $10,000 to the Conservation Legacy. This contribution supports the organization's efforts to involve future leaders in improving and restoring America's landscapes.

From bold and bright nature prints, perfect for your spring wardrobe refresh, to warm hike-ready fleeces, you'll find the perfect collection of gear to rep your favorite national parks and to wear on your next outdoor reset.

Dive into the 2024 Parks Project collection below.

Yellowstone Geysers Reversible Vest

Wear this on your weekend trip out to Yosemite or the next time you are out to explore your city's bar scene. Regardless, the high-pile reversible nylon and fleece vest is another layering gem, complete with another park print and a chest pocket big enough to fit your phone or walkie-talkie.

Nature In Mind Long Sleeve Tee

Nature In Mind Long Sleeve Tee $48 Parks Project Buy at Parks Project

Radiant as Joshua Tree National Park, the yellow long-sleeve is another way to represent your favorite desert parkland with psychedelic-inspired imagery and graphics. It's perfect for the next time you take a trip.

Yellowstone Geysers Polar Fleece Headband

Yellowstone Geysers Polar Fleece Headband $28 Parks Project Buy at Parks Project

One of the best ways to combat the chilliness of an early morning hike through the forest is with a fleece headband. Made from recycled materials and meeting Global Recycled standards, the fleece will keep your head warm and comfy while taking in crisp, woodsy air. The Parks Project Polar Fleece is reversible, including the label's signature geyser pattern and solid charcoal pattern on the alternative side — business on the front, fashion in the back.

Yellowstone Geysers Trail High Pile Fleece

Covered in the brand's now iconic geyser print, the trail-high pile fleece is a transitional weather essential regardless of whether you are trekking to a high-rise in the city or hiking your way to the Upper Water Geyser Basin.

The toasty blue fleece is made from 100% thick recycled polyester fleece and comes equipped with two high pile-lined pockets, elastic cuffs, and an elastic waistband. It's another solid entry into the "best fleeces for cold weather."

Acadia Waves Trail High Pile Fleece

Inspired by the lively and stunning waves in Main's Acadia National Park, this fleece dawns Park Project's aquatic print, creating another eye-catching fleece for our ever-growing collection.

The cold-weather pullover has two high pile-lined pockets to stash swag or mind-altering goodies while you overlook the Acadia cliffs. Pardon the pun, but it is one of the "waviest" fleeces we've encountered this season.

Feel The Earth Breathe Raglan Crew

If you want a more cool weather-friendly option of the Park Project "Earth Breathe" motif, the Raglan Crew is perfect for your hiking rotation.

Feel The Earth Breathe Boxy Tee

You can't underestimate the power of just taking a deep breath and breathing. Those meditative breaths you take while climbing up a hillside while bathing in fresh air can be therapeutic. Equally, simply just taking the time to rest from your desk and breathe can help you get a new wind of creativity. This Parks Project boxy tee is here to remind you to do just that: breathe.

Nature in Mind Pocket Tee

The best T-shirts offer comfort, a bit of flair, are versatile, and, if we are being greedy, they are also made from sustainable materials. Parks Project has blessed us with just that in a spring-ready colorway and vibrant park visuals.

Nature In Bloom Faux Shearling Jacket

One of the coziest jackets in Parks Project's latest collection, the colorful shearling jacket is the right choice for early morning Spring hikes in the scenic Rocky Mountain National Park.

Nature in Bloom Camper Hat

When it comes to functionality, caps protect your head and shield you from sunlight. You get that, but Parks Project's camper hat is also "brimming" with just the right amount of style points. The west-coast nature-inspired hat is another perfect streetwear essential.

To learn more about Parks Project, be sure to check out their latest parklands initiative.

