Parris Goebel’s Dunks Are Ready for the Streets & Dance Floor

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Choreographer to the stars and Nike ambassador Parris Goebel is getting her own Nike Dunk Low collaboration (her first ever shoe, by the way).

Already considered Goebel's go-to shoe when practicing her moves, the Dunk sees Goebel give the ever-popular model a colorful spin complete with bright hues and clever nods to her craft.

For Goebel's Dunk, pink patent leather joins buttery bronze leather for the sneaker's upper, making for tasteful colorblocking applied upon impressive materials.

Goebel's energetic Dunks boasts a classic rubber sole featuring what looks like deliberate yellowing plus more pretty-in-pink coloring. Her collab kind of reminds of ice cream in a way. Guess you could say it's a sweet take, no?

Just when you thought the shoe couldn't get any bolder, Goebel's Dunks receive gilded Swooshes for lace charms, topped with crystal embellishments. Just a little extra bling for your shoe, 'cause why not?

Goebel's Dunk also offers little reminders here and there of her talents, from the dance-influenced Nike branding to "5678" dance count on the back of the tongue. Not to mention, the Goebel's vivid scheme echoes the boldness of her free-spirited movements. It's quite literally Goebel if she were a Dunk.

In case any fans were looking to cop, the Parris Goebel x Nike Dunk Low "Quick Strike" is slated to release on October 24 at Nike and select Swoosh stockists.

Goebel joined the Nike team in 2021, announcing the partnership by doing what she does best: delivering a great dance number.

Since then, Goebel has starred in several Nike campaigns and even led the creative direction and choreography from the sportswear brand's Goddess Awakened experience during Paris Fashion Week — where her Dunks made their debut, F.Y.I.

Again, Goebel is also a choreographer to familiar faves like Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna. In addition to being the mind behind that viral "Yummy" dance, she's also choreographed Rihanna's stellar Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and the Bajan mogul's Savage X Fenty shows.

Indeed, Goebel has quite the resume. Now, she's out here designing beautiful Dunks. There's no slowing the force that Parris Goebel.

Speaking of force, hopefully we'll get her take on the classic Nike shoe down the road.

This article was published on July 22 and updated on October 16

