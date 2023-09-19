Looks Like Pharrell x Moncler Is on the Way

Fresh off a Billionaire Boys Club link-up, Moncler taps Pharrell Williams, BBC's man-in-charge, for a collaboration.

Now, Moncler and Pharrell crossed paths before. Actually, their relationship dates back to 2010 when Moncler enlisted the musician for a collaborative fall capsule, complete with that sought-after "Bulletproof" puffer vest. The vest recently landed at Pharrell's JOOPITER auction house, home to other coveted treasures of his.

Not to mention, Pharrell designed his own Maya 70 jacket in 2022, celebrating the Moncler icon and the brand's 70th anniversary.

Recently, Moncler teased a collaborative logo in its Instagram stories, reworking Moncler's recognizable branding to include Pharrell's name. It's led fans to think that Pharrell x Moncler is on the horizon.

This isn't the first time that we've seen this Pharrell'd Moncler logo either. In February, we caught first looks at the co-branded symbol during Moncler's massive Genius event. There, Pharrell was one of many collaborators to debut their, well, collabs with Moncler Genius, alongside Rick Owens, Salehe Bembury, Alicia Keys, and adidas, to name a few.

For Pharrell's capsule, the Louis Vuitton menswear director delivered outdoor-ready apparel and accessories — quilted vests, puffy bucket hats, thick blankets, sherpa jackets, and other trek-worthy layers — rendered in earthy tones. Khaki green was plentiful, to say the least.

With the Pharrell x Moncler logo appearing in a similar hue, it appears Pharrell's Moncler Genius collection is next up for an official launch.

The pair is keeping things on the hush-hush for now, though, leaving us with this logo teaser and a simple "coming soon."