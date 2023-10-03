Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Only Pharrell Could Pull Off a Double Denim Suit

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Since I was a kid, my parents have always told me that an easy rule of thumb when daring to double up on denim is to keep the washes a few shades apart to avoid looking like a ranch-owning middle aged nationalist.

So when Pharrell Williams, the musician-turned-designer with the softest skin in fashion, rocked up to sacai’s Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week presentation on October 3 wearing two worryingly similar washes of denim, I was shook to the core.

Thing is, I wasn’t startled because what my parents had always told me about double denim was no longer true (I mean, perhaps it never was), but because Pharrell, one of the most fashionable names in the game and creative director at Louis Vuitton, actually pulled it off.

Not only did the 50-year-old slay the art of double denim, the jacket he was wearing was basically a double-breasted denim blazer. So, in essence, Pharrell was rocking a denim suit for crying out loud.

Cropped and armed with extra flamboyant lapels, the fitted denim blazer sat atop a T-shirt and a pair of fairly relaxed jeans, as well as a suede purple pair of Louis Vuitton’s popular skate shoe.

Of course Skateboard P making something look cool that when worn by anyone else would look, frankly, ridiculous is nothing groundbreaking (Moncler duvet anyone outfit?), but the fact that double denim can actually look as great as this — especially when the denim in question arrives as a bloody suit — certainly is.

So the next time you see me, be that at the pub, the football, or taking the dog out for a walk, remember to throw the new denim suit I'll be wearing a compliment or two. Because double denim is okay now, Pharrell said so.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Pony Lasso Sweater
BODE
$730
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Brooker Pant
Carhartt WIP
$130
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Top 20 Justin Timberlake Songs of All Time
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pharrell's Got Sambas In Several Flavors
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hip-Hop Producers Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know About
    • Street Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Fashion Documentaries Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Watch
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Pharrell Williams is seen outside Sacai fashion show during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week.
    Only Pharrell Could Pull Off a Double Denim Suit
    • Style
  • moncler adidas collab
    Moncler x adidas Originals Is So Puffing Good
    • Sneakers
  • Aries & Roa collaborate for Fall/Winter 2023 hiking boot collection.
    Aries' ROA Hiker Is More Disco Than Outdoors
    • Sneakers
  • Lily-Rose Depp wears a cross necklace, grey knit top, red handbag, baggy jeans & UGG boots with yellow flip-flops on October 2 in Los Angeles
    Even When She Ain't Trying, Lily-Rose Depp's Style Is Pure It Girl
    • Style
  • Kim Kardashian wears a look from Balenciaga's Summer 2024 collection
    Clothes Were the Least Interesting Part of Fashion Week SS24
    • Style
  • Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend, wears a black hat and patterned shirt
    Taylor Swift's New BF Is Everything She Ain't (Style-Wise)
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023