Only Pharrell Could Pull Off a Double Denim Suit

Since I was a kid, my parents have always told me that an easy rule of thumb when daring to double up on denim is to keep the washes a few shades apart to avoid looking like a ranch-owning middle aged nationalist.

So when Pharrell Williams, the musician-turned-designer with the softest skin in fashion, rocked up to sacai’s Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week presentation on October 3 wearing two worryingly similar washes of denim, I was shook to the core.

Getty Images / Claudio Lavenia / Contributor

Thing is, I wasn’t startled because what my parents had always told me about double denim was no longer true (I mean, perhaps it never was), but because Pharrell, one of the most fashionable names in the game and creative director at Louis Vuitton, actually pulled it off.

Not only did the 50-year-old slay the art of double denim, the jacket he was wearing was basically a double-breasted denim blazer. So, in essence, Pharrell was rocking a denim suit for crying out loud.

Getty Images / WWD / Contributor

Cropped and armed with extra flamboyant lapels, the fitted denim blazer sat atop a T-shirt and a pair of fairly relaxed jeans, as well as a suede purple pair of Louis Vuitton’s popular skate shoe.

Of course Skateboard P making something look cool that when worn by anyone else would look, frankly, ridiculous is nothing groundbreaking (Moncler duvet anyone outfit?), but the fact that double denim can actually look as great as this — especially when the denim in question arrives as a bloody suit — certainly is.

So the next time you see me, be that at the pub, the football, or taking the dog out for a walk, remember to throw the new denim suit I'll be wearing a compliment or two. Because double denim is okay now, Pharrell said so.