Pharrell's Second Louis Vuitton Runway Takes Over Hong Kong

Pharrell Williams has elected to go big, as the kids say, for his second Louis Vuitton menswear runway show. Rather than scale back from the enormous presentation that Louis Vuitton hosted on Paris' historic Pont Neuf bridge in June, Pharrell is taking over Hong Kong's Avenue of Stars with his next LV Men's collection, destined to be no less extravagant than his first offering.

Watch Pharrell debut the next chapter of his Louis Vuitton legacy with the above livestream, as we collectively take in the Pre-Fall 2024 menswear collection live from Hong Kong. It's gonna be a big one.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Remember that Pharrell's first Louis Vuitton offering still hasn't officially released, even. That collection, LV Spring/Summer 2024, ought to begin rolling out to stores in early 2024, though some bits have likely already trickled into LV flagship shops.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Though it may feel like Pharrell's Louis Vuitton clothes are already among us, given how many famous people have been repping his new gear over the past several months. A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, LeBron James, Pharrell himself (natch): they've all flexed the SS24 LV menswear goods long before their actual release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And then there's the bags. Oh boy, is there the bags. LV friends 'n fam like JAY-Z, Jacob Elordi, and sacai designer Chitose Abe have all flexed Pharrell's neon-hued Speedy duffle bag — a blindingly loud accessory inspired by bootleg LV bags, according to Pharrell — and LeBron memorably toted one in his sudden star turn as a Louis Vuitton model, following in the well-shod footsteps of Rih-Rih.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But that's to not even speak of the main event, the aptly named "Millionaire" bag. These $1 million treasures are granted to only the most elite LV VIPs, like 21 Savage and PJ Tucker. Made of croc leather dyed in the eye-wateringly bright tones now typical of Pharrell's Louis Vuitton, the Millionaire bag is perhaps more singularly indicative of Skateboard P's overarching vision for the maison than anything else.

These bags are over the top, utterly indulgent, and unapologetically opulent, in a wink-y playful kinda way. Even folks who disdain Pharrell's LV run have to give him that — regardless of how they felt about his vivaciously varied offering, there was ample joy on display.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

What to expect from Pharrell's Fall 2024 LV menswear collection? Hard to say. The only limit is Pharrell's imagination, considering that LV has unlimited artistic capability (and budget).

However, I'd have thought that we'd be getting a sneak preview from Skateboard, the IYKYK Instagram page operated by the Louis Vuitton menswear design team, which was wildly active in the lead-up to Pharrell's LV debut but now has lain dormant for months. Oh well, maybe someone forgot the password.

Not that our feeds are gonna be lacking any Pharrell LV for the coming days, if not weeks. Can Pharrell outdo his million-dollar handbags? Will Pharrell pare back or plunge forwards? How many incredibly famous people will be sitting front-row?

Tune in to find out.