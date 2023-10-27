First Look: LeBron James Is Pharrell's Second Louis Vuitton Star

LeBron James is Pharrell's next Louis Vuitton campaign star, a worthy follow-up to Rihanna in terms of star power. Maybe less-so in terms of personal style but, hey, you don't get household names more household-y than LeBron. These are all single-name stars, really.

LeBron's debut Louis Vuitton campaign first appeared on billboards in New York on October 24, presumably a prelude to Pharrell's second LV runway show in early 2024.

In the photos, LeBron can be seen hoisting one of Pharrell's signature yellow LV Speedy bags over his should just like Rihanna did earlier this year. Hey, if it ain't broke...

Note that LeBron's carrying one of the "ordinary" leather bags in the LV campaign, not the million-dollar marvel that Pharrell himself toted around Paris all summer.

Still, LeBron is a solid pick to follow Rih-Rih. Though he, again, doesn't have quite the same stylistic savoir-faire as Rihanna, LeBron has the ubiquity, the fame, the instant-recognizability essential for creating an "Oh shit" moment.

LeBron has a pedigree as a pitchman for LVMH luxury labels, having acted as spokesman for luggage line RIMOWA in an official capacity and come correct for imprints like Dior and Tiffany on his own time.

Of course, LeBron was only one of many huge names who gathered at Pharrell's debut LV runway show back in June like so many belles attending the ball. A-listers like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton, and Kim Kardashian all crowded the enormous, bridge-length front row to get a first look at Pharrell's vision for the storied house.

It was a stunning turnout both demonstrative of Pharrell's own star power and the talent he can lure to LV. Rihanna and LeBron are great feathers for his giant hat — who's next?