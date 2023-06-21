Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Pharrell's New Tiffany Specs Are Same Same, But Different

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut was pure unadulterated entertainment. From the gospel choir and the back-up band, to the hoards of celebrity attendees (and of course the clothes), the entire Parisian bonanza was big battle of Instagrammable moments.

But amidst all of the hoo-hah, one of the most snappable happenings occurred right before our very eyes during the show’s finale (and quite literally in front of Pharrell’s), after the designer showcased a new shiny pair of teenie custom Tiffany & Co. shades.

Sure, it’s easy to see how these little things might have gone unnoticed as Pharrell emerged on the Pont Neuf to a standing ovation following the climax of his LV debut, but upon reflection a pair of diamond-covered specs mustn't be ignored.

Similar to the sparkly pair of Tiffany numbers Pharrell turned heads with on the sidelines of Nigo’s KENZO debut early last year (let’s call them v1), this refreshed variation (v2) houses all the same specifics — 18k yellow gold and a tonne of diamonds — yet is finished with a vertical lens, as opposed to horizontal.

1 / 3

Not a huge difference admittedly, but a difference nonetheless, and one that will still set you back a pretty penny should you opt for some diamond-covered custom Tiffany & Co. glasses on your own.

If anything, Pharrell’s new v2 Tiffany glasses were certainly fit for the occasion, a night that could well be mistaken for a who’s who of culturally relevant folk with names like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and Lewis Hamilton all gracing Paris for the musician-turned-designer's bow.

The show itself blurred the lines between fashion and entertainment like we've never seen before. And while it was undeniably the biggest night of Pharrell's journey so far, it’s refreshing to see that his eyewear remains actually really damn small, even if the price tag isn't. Makes ya think.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Not In Paris Is Here: Browse Everything Dropping

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Paraboot’s Mule Is Business up Front & Party at the Back

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dive Head-First Into Acne Studios' SS24 Collection

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    This Parisian Falafel Shop Has a Cult-Like Following

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell's New Tiffany Specs Are Same Same, But Different

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    We've Turned adidas Stan Smiths Parisian

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023