Pharrell's New Tiffany Specs Are Same Same, But Different

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut was pure unadulterated entertainment. From the gospel choir and the back-up band, to the hoards of celebrity attendees (and of course the clothes), the entire Parisian bonanza was big battle of Instagrammable moments.

But amidst all of the hoo-hah, one of the most snappable happenings occurred right before our very eyes during the show’s finale (and quite literally in front of Pharrell’s), after the designer showcased a new shiny pair of teenie custom Tiffany & Co. shades.

Sure, it’s easy to see how these little things might have gone unnoticed as Pharrell emerged on the Pont Neuf to a standing ovation following the climax of his LV debut, but upon reflection a pair of diamond-covered specs mustn't be ignored.

Similar to the sparkly pair of Tiffany numbers Pharrell turned heads with on the sidelines of Nigo’s KENZO debut early last year (let’s call them v1), this refreshed variation (v2) houses all the same specifics — 18k yellow gold and a tonne of diamonds — yet is finished with a vertical lens, as opposed to horizontal.

Not a huge difference admittedly, but a difference nonetheless, and one that will still set you back a pretty penny should you opt for some diamond-covered custom Tiffany & Co. glasses on your own.

If anything, Pharrell’s new v2 Tiffany glasses were certainly fit for the occasion, a night that could well be mistaken for a who’s who of culturally relevant folk with names like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and Lewis Hamilton all gracing Paris for the musician-turned-designer's bow.

The show itself blurred the lines between fashion and entertainment like we've never seen before. And while it was undeniably the biggest night of Pharrell's journey so far, it’s refreshing to see that his eyewear remains actually really damn small, even if the price tag isn't. Makes ya think.