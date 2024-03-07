Sign up to never miss a drop
Pharrell & Tyler, the Creator's Second Collab Is...

in BeautyWords By Karen Fratti
They say you shouldn’t mix friends and money, but when it comes to Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Williams, that all goes out the window. For instance, Tyler only just designed a Louis Vuitton capsule collection with creative director Pharrell that brought to life Tyler's own wardrobe with an LV touch.

But Tyler and Pharrell are already back together and they've made... green nail polish.

It's an interesting follow-up, issued by way of a collaboration between Tyler’s luxury line, le FLEUR*, and Pharrell’s beauty brand Humanrace.

The bright green polish is both preppy and a little punk all at the same time, just like Tyler and Pharrell themselves. And the color is personal: its informed by Humanrace’s signature bright green shade but formulated by le Fleur’s team.

The limited edition nail polish comes in little bottles with le Fleur’s signature flower-shaped tops and artwork designed by Tyler on the bottle. Co-branding is also printed on the bottle to remind you that this is a Tyler and Pharrell joint effort.  It launches March 8 on both le FLEUR* and Humanrace’s websites.

This bright, grass green hue joins le FLEUR*’s existing nail polish offerings, which include evocative shades like Geneva Blue, and Georgia Peach in a mix of texturizing and high-gloss topcoats.

This is all exciting enough for anyone perusing Instagram for a spring mani refresh but the collab goes deeper than that.

Especially this being their second collab in a surprisingly short period of time, Tyler and Pharrell are clearly closer than ever

Which makes you think, with Pharrell at the helm of Louis Vuitton, why should they stop at Tyler’s capsule collection for the fashion house? It would make sense for there to be more for Tyler to do, either with Pharrell or separately in the LVMH world... right? 

This shiny nail polish might just be the start for Tyler and Pharrell’s collabs to come. Or at least, it’s something to ponder as you finish off your Kermit-green manicure.

