Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Phoebe Philo Brand Is Here & It's Gonna Cost You

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Phoebe Philo’s eponymous label is finally here nearly six years after she left her role as CELINE head honcho.

The designer, who served as the French house’s creative director for almost a decade, opened the metaphorical doors to her online store on October 30, offering thirsty Philophiles the chance to fill their Phoebe Philo-shaped holes.

1 / 3
Phoebe Philo

As expected, the collection itself is both subtle and luxurious in equal measure. Understated yet clearly opulent (quiet luxury anyone?), Philo’s debut is vast, comprising everything from outerwear and knitwear to a myriad of accessories.

While the contents of Philo’s inaugural offering is what we thought it would be, it isn't one for a bargain hunter.

Take the Shroom Cargo Jacket, for instance, which retails at $4,500, the woolen coat that’ll cost you $5,200, or the leather jacket with a detachable scarf that weighs in at a hefty $9,000.

1 / 3
Phoebe Philo

Philophiles globally have been waiting almost six years for Philo’s own label to launch, although I’m not entirely sure many will have set aside nearly $20,000 to cop a handful of her debut gear.

Even still, such is the nature of Philo’s following and her penchant for minimalist excellence, the designer’s collection will likely sell. Even now, mere hours into its debut, a handful of pieces from the capsule are already showing as unavailable on the site.

1 / 3
Phoebe Philo

Phoebe Philo’s label has been a long time coming. Despite the initial tease happening way back in 2020, it wasn’t until July 2023 that Philo eventually offered fans a glimmer of hope by way of a website and an email sign-up, which was then followed by an official launch announcement in late September.

But hey, the doors are open and everyone is welcome in: thing is, I’m just not entirely sure many people will be leaving with many Phoebe Philo products. Not for the lack of wanting, but more that they can’t afford to. Still, it's all very nice to look at.

We Recommend
  • best scandinavian brands feature rains sandqvist stutterheim
    40 Scandinavian Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Philophiles Rejoice! Phoebe Philo Is Back, Finally
    • Style
  • A model wearing Gramicci AW22 collection outdoor clothing matching set lime green and forest green during sunset outdoors
    Around the World in Techwear: the Best Outdoor Clothing Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • perfume brand feature Annick Goutal Arquiste CB I Hate Perfume
    29 Niche Perfume Brands You Need to Know in 2023
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Kia's Immersive Exhibition Proves It's More Than A Car Brand At Milan Design Week
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Stussy staff Jordan Vickors wears Stussy x Nike x NOMA T.D.'s collaborative dyed sweatpants
    Stüssy & Nike Are Still Dying to Dye
    • Style
  • Phoebe Philo has launched her first collection under her eponymous label.
    The Phoebe Philo Brand Is Here & It's Gonna Cost You
    • Style
  • Zegna x The Elder Statesman Down Jacket
    These Down Jackets Are the Silver Lining to the Cold Ahead
    • Style
  • Creed Absolu Aventus 2023
    EXCLUSIVE: Creed's Richest Fragrance Just Got Richer
    • Beauty
  • Justin & Hailey Bieber wear their 2023 Halloween costumes. Hailey is dressed in leather & Justin has a giraffe costume
    The Biebers Went as Total Opposites for Halloween
    • Style
  • Humanrace's adidas Samba by Pharrell is back for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Humanrace's New Sambas Are Fresh as Hell
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023