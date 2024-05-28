This Niche Japanese Retailer Is Quietly Dropping Excellent Footwear

PLAYGROUND, a small sneaker boutique specializing in upcycling with two Japan-based stores (one in Tokyo and one in Nagoya), has been releasing its own line of sneakers under the name PG. And, to put it in plain terms, they’re beautiful.

Being around sneakers daily has made the company an expert at knowing what makes a great pair of shoes, something PLAYGROUND itself admits: “Since we see many sneakers, go through many sneakers, and own many sneakers, there are things we found. Taking advantage of this knowledge, we are developing the original sneaker PG with a unique perspective.”

Its expertise has seen PG unearth a gap in the market for fashion-forward footwear that takes functionality seriously; a genre of shoes epitomized by its latest release, the PG Shot.

The shoe’s unconventional upper is made using only two parts, forgoing the need for a tongue: on the inside of the foot, a thick mesh panel tucks underneath a suede outer section that is the second panel.

Only adding to its unconventional looks, the two panels are brought together and adjusted through a Freelock lacing system. Typically used on safety footwear, the highly practical lacing system comprises a thin wire tightened through a round dial.

Freelock lacing is one of the features found across most of PG’s footwear, a defining detail that gives its rugged shoes an extra futuristic look, making the tangly inconvenience of laces feel decisively outdated.

On its new Shot model, PG’s typical combination of techy materials, Freelock lacing, and a high-traction lug sole has proven to be especially popular: the shoe was released online on May 26 and its off-white colorway has sold out within 24 hours.

However, at the time of writing, some navy blue pairs are still available.

Despite being a relatively small operation, PG has many other noteworthy silhouettes to mention besides the PG Shot.

Elsewhere in the Japanese brand's arsenal is its Oliver model, a contemporary take on ’90s French trekking footwear with a clean woven polyester upper, and the equally good-looking slip-on Garden model with a two-tone woven upper.

If you’re partial to techy, left-field footwear, then PG is a name to have on your radar.

Over the past few years, we've watched as footwear labels with a similar technical focus, such as HOKA, the running label norda, and the Italian outdoors brand ROA, have risen in popularity, responding to market trends. And my bets are on PG to be next.