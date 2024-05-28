Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

This Niche Japanese Retailer Is Quietly Dropping Excellent Footwear

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

PLAYGROUND, a small sneaker boutique specializing in upcycling with two Japan-based stores (one in Tokyo and one in Nagoya), has been releasing its own line of sneakers under the name PG. And, to put it in plain terms, they’re beautiful. 

Being around sneakers daily has made the company an expert at knowing what makes a great pair of shoes, something PLAYGROUND itself admits: “Since we see many sneakers, go through many sneakers, and own many sneakers, there are things we found. Taking advantage of this knowledge, we are developing the original sneaker PG with a unique perspective.”

Its expertise has seen PG unearth a gap in the market for fashion-forward footwear that takes functionality seriously; a genre of shoes epitomized by its latest release, the PG Shot.

The shoe’s unconventional upper is made using only two parts, forgoing the need for a tongue: on the inside of the foot, a thick mesh panel tucks underneath a suede outer section that is the second panel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Only adding to its unconventional looks, the two panels are brought together and adjusted through a Freelock lacing system. Typically used on safety footwear, the highly practical lacing system comprises a thin wire tightened through a round dial. 

Freelock lacing is one of the features found across most of PG’s footwear, a defining detail that gives its rugged shoes an extra futuristic look, making the tangly inconvenience of laces feel decisively outdated.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On its new Shot model, PG’s typical combination of techy materials, Freelock lacing, and a high-traction lug sole has proven to be especially popular: the shoe was released online on May 26 and its off-white colorway has sold out within 24 hours.

However, at the time of writing, some navy blue pairs are still available. 

Despite being a relatively small operation, PG has many other noteworthy silhouettes to mention besides the PG Shot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Elsewhere in the Japanese brand's arsenal is its Oliver model, a contemporary take on ’90s French trekking footwear with a clean woven polyester upper, and the equally good-looking slip-on Garden model with a two-tone woven upper.

If you’re partial to techy, left-field footwear, then PG is a name to have on your radar.

Over the past few years, we've watched as footwear labels with a similar technical focus, such as HOKA, the running label norda, and the Italian outdoors brand ROA, have risen in popularity, responding to market trends. And my bets are on PG to be next.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Needles x Reebok
Beatnik Slides
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Logo Tee
$50
Image on Highsnobiety
G-SHOCK
GM-5600U-1ER The Origin
$195
We Recommend
  • The 11 Best Shoe Cleaners on the Market & Where to Buy Them
    • Sneakers
  • No Notes, Nike's Japan-Designed Vomero Sneaker Is Stunning
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Most Classic Shoe Quietly Became a Rugged Trail Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Bode’s Nike Sneakers Are Finally Dropping & All It Took Was a Kaia Gerber Co-Sign
    • Sneakers
  • On Is Dropping The Ultimate Training Shoe
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Balenciaga's New Hulking Sneaker Proves It's King of Beefed-Up Stompers
    • Sneakers
  • BEAMS Made Timberland’s Preppiest Shoe Into a Rugged Hiking Boot
    • Style
  • A Guide to Pairing Your Sneakers With Shorts
    • Style
  • adidas Drops YEEZY Sneakers Again, One Last Time
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance Dad Shoes Became Literal Shinin' Stars
    • Sneakers
  • 14 of the Best Nike Dunks for Under $300
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024