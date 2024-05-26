HOKA's Most Stylish Hiker Went Full-On Dad Shoe

HOKA's Mafate Speed 2 is not the first thing you think of when you hear "HOKA sneaker" but it also kind of is. Vaguely tech-y? Yes. Chunky AF? Duh. Quietly stylish? Easy.

But the Mafate Speed 2 also a left-of-center HOKA shoe, hardly as common as a Bondi running sneaker or Ora recovery slide.

So when I see that HOKA is allowing one of its slickest sneakers to let it all hang out and go full-on dad shoe with a darn fresh silver colorway, I say yes! Yes, please, even!

HOKA's Mafate Speed 2 shoe is one of several delightful trail-ready chunksters to recently bear the Mafate title but it's always been a little more fashion-savvy than the comparably beefier Mafate Three2.

Even when it first released a few years ago, the Mafate Speed 2 emerged in a wildly gorgeous colorway so outré that it practically looks like a sneaker collab overseen by a particularly wild-minded designer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This new iteration of the Mafate Speed 2 is a little more pedestrian by comparison but is still a real head-turner.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The best thing about it, really, is that HOKA allowed the beefy shoe to reflect the brand's core DNA with a delightfully dandy colorway, reflecting most HOKA shoes' dad shoe adjacency with a silver colorway that really feels elderly in a good way.

You actually don't get a ton of these HOKA hikers in more streetwear-y colorways so this is a pleasant shift, though we've seen similar stabs in recent years.

Plus, even though the Mafate Speed 2 is a bit too tough to actually look like a proper dad shoe, some of the other pleasantly unpleasant colorways currently available online for $170 come close.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Still, even compared to some of HOKA's actual fashion partnerships as of late, this Mafate Speed 2 feels refreshingly uncool. No nonsense, just a satisfyingly not-so-ordinary-looking shoe.