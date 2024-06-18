Juntae Kim's Salomons Are Peak Tech Sneaker Couture

Juntae Kim’s Salomon sneakers are perhaps the most stunning designer takes on my favorite techy trail shoes yet.

The Seoul-based designer unveiled his captivating Salomon sneakers during an intimate showroom amidst a busy Milan Fashion Week.

While Juntae Kim’s Salomon steppers are customs, it's unlike any collaboration I've personally seen from the gods of gorp sneakers.

Juntae Kim's approach to Salomon's staples is far from the usual. Unlike some collaborators who simply introduce new colorways, the 2023 LVMH Prize semi-finalist attempts something entirely new. He approaches his Salomon shoes like bespoke cut-and-sew apparel, a refreshing departure from the usual collaborations that have become the norm for popular Salomon sneakers like the XT-6.

Juntae Kim's creativity shines through in his transformation of Salomon's winterized trail shoe, the black and red SNOWCROSS. With the addition of pleated mesh frills, the shoe is transformed into a stunning boot sneaker hybrid that looks like Ursula's tentacles engulfed it.

At the same time, gray Salomon recovery shoes (the RX MOC and RX Slide) come decorated with mesh wings outlined with rubber. It feels like a techwear nerd's take on Jeremy Scott's iconic winged adidas shoes.

Naturally, the star model to walk Juntae Kim's Salomon line-up is the XT-6. Juntae Kim dressed up a white low-top XT-6 by overlaying it with a brown nylon fabric finished with a sunflower petal-ish pattern. There are some real back-to-nature vibes here, fellas.

But the high-top white and brown XT-6 reworked for this collection is the Salomon sneaker that really knocked me off my feet faster than a steep and rocky downhill. Juntae Kim ate and left no crumbs by adding a multi-zippered ankle gaiter to this XT-6 crafted out of maroon leather and another material that looks similar to brown horse hair. He really gave Salomon's most iconic trail sneaker a "Do you see this coat?" moment.

Juntae Kim's Salomon collab is part of the designer's larger SS25 "NEW ROMANTICS" collection, inspired by the late Vivienne Westwood's earliest collections.

Thhe Salomon sneakers don't exactly scream punk like Seditionaries. However, Juntae Kim's fearless Salomons certainly aligns with Westwood's rebellious attitude. So, I'll let it rock.