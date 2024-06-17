JJJJound's Deliciously Hairy Sambas Have Arrived, Finally

JJJJound and adidas finally found their way to each other, debuting their first-ever collaboration earlier this year: a buttery Samba sneaker specially crafted in Germany. The two are now back for round two, dropping off a second Samba sneaker that's even better than the previous one.

After surfacing nearly two years ago, JJJJound and adidas have officially revealed their latest Samba sneaker featuring hairy suede uppers bathed in tobacco brown hues.

Luscious fuzz covers the outside, while a creamy leather lining cuddles the foot, resulting in an all-around deliciously luxe take on the adidas shoe.

With their second collaboration, JJJJound and adidas pay homage to the iconic Samba, a shoe deeply rooted in the world of soccer. In addition to the Samba sneaker, they've also prepared a range of collaborative clothes, further celebrating the model's roots with the sport.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Specifically, the JJJJound x adidas clothing collection includes nylon tracksuits, crisp white jerseys, textural shoulder bags, and a legit co-branded soccer ball.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Moreover, the JJJJound x adidas campaign features Jose Mourinho, former football player and now head coach of the Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe. For the folks who love a good social media reaction, Mourinho is also a meme hall-of-famer — recall the famous picture of him removing his headphones in utter disgust.

Sadly, the Portuguese coach does not recreate his iconic meme for the the JJJJound visuals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But here's some good news: The long-awaited JJJJound x adidas Samba sneaker is set to launch on June 25 at 12 PM EST, exclusively on JJJJound's website. But don't worry if you miss out, there's a second chance to secure this exclusive collab on June 27 through adidas' CONFIRMED app and adidas' website.