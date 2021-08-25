Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Pokémon Sword & Shield Evolving Skies Pack Is Still Available Here

Written by Alek Rose in Selects
This content has been paid for by an advertiser.
(Sponsored Story)

Few sectors are growing as quickly or as lucratively as trading cards. With certain rare cards going under the hammer for six-figure price tags, it’s probably time to start paying attention to the new trading cards releases. Where better to start than the greatest TCG of all time? We’re obviously talking about Pokémon. The Pokémon Sword & Shield Evolving Skies Set released on August 27, but you can still cop a set at StockX.

Pokémon Evolving Skies is the seventh main expansion to the Sword & Shield series which has been a huge attraction for first-time buyers and expert collectors alike. It marks the return of Dragon-type Pokémon for the first time since Cosmic Eclipse. Centering around the Alloy Pokémon Duraludon and Dragon-type Rayquaza, Evolving Skies pulls some of the best bits from the Japanese Skyscraping Perfection and Eevee Heroes sets.

What's in Evolving Skies?

Headliners of the Pokémon Evolving Skies set are VMAX Leafeon, Flareon, Vaporeon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Espeon, Sylveon, Umbreon, Rayquaza, and Duraludon, and there are multiple ways to break into the set. The Booster Box holds 36 booster packs, each containing 10 cards while the Elite Trainer Box comes in a double bundle, each box containing 8 booster packs, 65 card sleeves, and 45 energy cards.

How much does the Pokémon Evolving Skies Pack cost?

The Pokémon Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box bundle has a 12-month trade range of $100-$301 with an average sale price of $145. If you opt for the Booster Box, you’re looking at a range of $125-$275 averaging at $160.

Shop the Pokémon Evolving Skies Pack at StockX below.

PokemonEvolving Skies Elite Trainer Box 2x Bundle
$140
Buy at StockX
PokemonEvolving Skies Booster Box
$140
Buy at StockX

