Prada’s Moisturizer Is Beautiful Inside and Out

Written by Tayler Adigun in Beauty
Prada
1 / 5

Prada has long since mastered the art of intrigue via shapes. From concave nylon sneakers to oblong single-strap backpacks, the Italian luxury house plays around with geometry quite often.

But nothing beats Prada’s signature triangle symbol, a shape so good, a lotion has been created in its image.

Prada’s three-sided logo has transcended its original purpose to exists less as branding and more as a symbol of the brand’s enduring cool. This shape has become synonymous with the luxury house's modern identity and it’s only right for Prada’s beauty offerings to follow suit.

Prada is famed for being so ahead of the curve that it only has to reinvent itself to create newness. Decades-old loafers are reimagined for the modern day and barely changed from their initial form. Prada's pieces don't need to be altered to be contemporary.

Prada’s newest moisturizer is a reflection of this approach, turning a recognizable motif into a collectible container. 

Available for $60 on the Prada Beauty website, the humbly titled Prada Hand Cream is the house’s latest display of its mastery of self-referential innovation. Though its appearance is the most visible draw, the lotion also contains niacinamide, biotin, and shea butter, a trifecta that reviews left on Prada's site describe as “lightweight yet hydrating."

This little green polygon is more than just a hydrating balm for the skin, though it is also that.  

