Prada's SS24 Womenswear Show Was Another Slimy Affair

Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear show was yet another slimy affair.

The Italian label, which headlined day two of this season's Milan fashion week, opted for a similar slime-divided set to that of its menswear show earlier this year as co-creative directors, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, presented their latest womenswear collection.

Set inside the house's famed Milanese Fondazione Prada building, the presentation on September 21 was packed to the rafters as models meandering down either side of the clear slime in a myriad of formal-but-flowly ensembles.

Similar to men's, waists were as high as sleeves were long, as tailored garments offered disproportionate takes on inherently luxury 'fits.

Typically, accessories played a major role as models carried a slew of singature Prada bags, with waists clinched in by sleek black leather belts. Footwear also served as a focal point of the range, manifesting as heels, flats, and brogues in a slew of vibrant colorways.

Away from the runway, there were plenty of talking points too. Kylie Jenner, Hunter Schafer, Scarlett Johansson and the like all graced the show's front row to bear witness to Prada’s latest collection, although outside the venue it was South Korea’s seven-piece boy band ENHYPEN that garnered a rapturous reception from the 1,000-strong crowd upon their arrival.

This show follows Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ SS24 menswear presentation “Fluid Forms” earlier this year which was revealed at the same location and also saw slime droop down from the ceiling.