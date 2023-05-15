PUMA Finally Devised Its Own Killer Clog

PUMA's finally getting into the clog game and the wait was worth it. The PUMA TS-01 is a surprisingly excellent sandal that, frankly, holds its own against any of the other sportswear giant's clogs.

Currently available in select regions and some PUMA retailers for just over $100, PUMA's TS-01 clog soft-launched by way of the PUMA x PAM collab from a few weeks back.

The TS-01 is exactly what it sounds like: a semi-technical hiking sandal realized in handsome tonal colorways of mesh and suede, adjustable forefoot and heel straps, and hardware informed by PUMA's Trinomic running shoe.

No frills, just a fine-looking shoe.

1 / 2 puma puma

Admittedly, PUMA's TS-01 is of a piece with, say, Reebok's Beatnik sandal but, I dunno, can we really have too many attractive clogs out in the world?

It's interesting, too, because PUMA typically isn't too interested in tapping into trends. Sure, its new Velophasis sneaker hits the dad shoe mark but clogs were a big deal years ago — now, they're de rigueur enough that it's odd to see PUMA leaning into the mule-ment with this new sandal but, yeah, like I said, shoes that look this good are always welcome.

Meanwhile, it's not like clog hype is slowing. Birkenstock's Boston sandal remains atop Gen Z's most-wanted list, luxury labels are clog-ifying their shoes, and even Nike is amping up its sandal game with some seriously strange shoes.

1 / 2 puma puma

I'm perfectly content to move beyond laces either way so I welcome any and all entrants into the clog competiton.

Here, we're all winners, 'cuz every brand under the sun is creating killer sandals to meet all tastes, promising a perfect future of easy footwear ideal for summer climes.