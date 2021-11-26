Kerby's New Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Colorway Drops Tomorrow

Brand: Reebok by Pyer Moss

Model: Experiment 4 Fury Trail

Key Features: The Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail features a knit upper with a rubberized leather mudguard, molded TPU shroud with integrated lacing system, two-layer tongue, velour lining, rubber trail outsole for traction and durability, and Reebok by Pyer Moss branding on the lace shroud and heel tab.

Release Date: November 27

Price: $250

Buy: Reebok.com

Editor’s Notes: Kerby Jean-Raymond will soon be releasing his latest Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail colorway after just over a year as Reebok's global creative director. The futuristic sneaker appears in an eye-catching colorway with a vivid orange hit to the upper that is due to arrive on November 27.

A spawn of the Instapump Fury, the Experiment 4 Fury Trail is split into three layers, ultimately referencing the "climb to success through the creation of something sacred in the face of adversity," as Reebok puts it. The release of the new Experiment 4 colorway comes as Pyer Moss' in-house Sculpt sneaker is picking up ever more momentum, landing recently in new colorways.

