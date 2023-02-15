Merrell 1TRL Ups the Ante With a Touch of REESE COOPER

Brand: REESE COOPER x Merrell 1TRL

Model: MTL MQM, MTL Long Sky 2, and Hydro Runner

Release Date: February 2023

Editor's Notes: When there's a job to be done, you can trust Merrell 1TRL's assortment of footwear silhouettes to execute with peak performance.

It's this brand name trust that has seen it raise the stakes, leveling its game at a consistent level through the release and evolution of its flagship silhouettes, such as the Hydro Moc.

Never one to fall into complacency nor push product that serves no purpose, its forward strides in 2023 have demonstrated a commitment to expanding its arsenal in thoughtful ways.

The next move brings REESE COOPER into the fold to deliver a collaborative offering that compliments the brand's growing apparel selection.

Taking fan-favorite silhouettes as foundations, namely the MTL MQM, MTL Long Sky 2, and Hyrdro Runner, the team-up shows Merrell 1TRL's styles in a far more lifestyle-influenced light than its usual function-first looks.

Each of the three silhouettes has been decked out in a two-piece selection of colorways rooted in a militarist palette of browns and greens.

