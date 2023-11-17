Um, Is Rihanna Bringing Back Her PUMA Creepers?!

Rihanna is reportedly Vegas-bound, heading to Sin City for its Formula 1 festivities. Naturally, the style icon got a 'fit off before boarding her private jet, showing off an all-black outfit paired with — wait a second — Fenty x PUMA Creepers?!

All of a sudden, it's 2016 again. "Work" is playing on the radio, and I'm scouring the internet hoping to find Rihanna's creepers in my size after a swift sellout (update: I scored a pair on Depop then).

Not to mention, Rihanna's latest 'fit included a Chicago Bulls jersey. It doesn't get any more 2010s than that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Rihanna's Fenty x PUMA partnership gave us many excellent sneakers during their initial run, but the Creepers remain king as the Fenty x PUMA shoe.

For years, fans have begged Rihanna to revive the Fenty-fied riff on the thick crepe-soled shoe. With Rihanna and PUMA back together, our wishes may be coming true.

According to sources, the Fenty x PUMA Creeper is indeed back. In addition to Rihanna's black and white colorway, a purple scheme is also making rounds and expected to join a soon-come rollout.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In these early leaks, the Fenty x PUMA has grown since we saw it last, boasting a new chunkier shape — with a thick tongue and laces to match.

PUMA's traditional Formstripe glides across the smooth suede upper, while collaborative branding marks the spot elsewhere. And true to the Creeper we've long loved, the platformed gum sole lives on in the new iteration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Along with her Creepers and Bulls jersey, Rihanna also wore black bomber jacket, a cargo skirt, and an AWGE trucker hat over her fresh blonde hairdo.

It's safe to assume she and A$AP Rocky, the creative director of PUMA's F1 partnership, will be on the grounds at F1 Las Vegas. Fresh off the release of Rocky's first PUMA drop, I'm expecting some couple slays, and perhaps even more PUMA surprises this weekend.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Neither PUMA nor Rihanna have formally announced the return of the Fenty Creeper. But seeing as the latest follows in the footsteps of King Avanti — whose teases were also served à la street style looks — I have a feeling that we'll be hearing more details very soon.

Fenty Creeper hive, our time has come.